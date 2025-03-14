MARGATE, UK. — UK-based wholesale baker Specialty Breads has unveiled plans to invest £20 million ($25.9 million) in a new 180,000-square-foot baking plant in Margate. The facility will be capable of generating its own solar electricity and will include a first-of-its-kind in the UK, electric/gas hybrid oven and production line, both supplied by Royal Kaak.

Specialty Breads said the move represents “a significant step change for the business as it sets its sights on adding retail to its growing portfolio, whilst at the same time enhancing the quality and range of its foodservice offering.”

The move into the new plant comes a year after Specialty Breads partnered with Wildfarmed, becoming the first large baking company to use Wildfarmed’s regenerative flour across its entire range.

“This new facility is the ‘Bakery of the Future,’” said Simon Cannell, managing director of Specialty Breads. “The bespoke built Royal Kaak production line enables us to retain our incredible flexibility and breadth of range whilst also providing a huge step change in both quality and efficiency. By making the move to this site we are future-proofing the business for the next 20 years so that we can develop partnerships with key customers for the long term.

“The hybrid stone bake oven is a game-changer in the industry, allowing us to move quickly toward net zero as the energy market allows. Customers with volume will be able to choose what percentage of gas or electric they want to use, as well as specifying their own percentage blend of Wildfarmed flour. This is unique in the market and a hugely exciting innovation in the world of bakery.”

Founded in 1994, Specialty Breads supplies a range of bread products, including focaccia, ciabatta, brioche, tin loaves, rustic baguettes, subs, sandwich rolls and burger buns.