BreadPartners introduced Naturell Soleil, a complete egg substitute in all yeast-raised doughs that acts as a reducer in chemically leavened products, including muffins and cakes. This non-GMO product features a clean label that is free of common allergens. In addition, it does not compromise emulsification properties, texture, structure, color or flavor, according to the company.

“Naturell Soleil was carefully crafted to be allergen-free, clean label and non-GMO, offering a sustainable solution for those looking to replace eggs due to market shortages and rising egg prices,” said Joe Gontowski, R&D manager, BreadPartners. “As a 100% egg replacer in yeast-raised applications and a reducer in chemically leavened products, it works seamlessly in recipes, providing the necessary structure and moisture without compromising taste or texture. Naturell Soleil is ideal for addressing egg supply challenges and ensures consistency and quality in baked goods.”

Naturell Soleil allows bakeries to achieve price stability and maintain a secure supply chain while realizing significant cost savings and ensuring financial stability, said BreadPartners.

(877) 261-7276 • breadpartners.com