Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) introduced a 90-degree laminator for cracker production that offers a smaller footprint, greater flexibility, and easier sanitation and maintenance. With precise, automatic and synchronized control of dough sheet length, conveyor speed and number of laminations, operators have an efficient and effective process, resulting in consistent, high-quality product, according to the company.

“The new 90-degree laminator is a more compact design, ideal for plants with limited space between process lines,” said Cameron Johnston, senior director of innovation at RBS. “Its open-frame construction simplifies routine sanitation and maintenance.”

The laminator also features an optional bypass, allowing bakers to produce both laminated and non-laminated crackers, thereby expanding the range of sheeted snacks that can be produced on a single line. The dough sheeter may be installed to the side or directly above the laminator for a compact and efficient production layout. There are multiple configuration options available, depending on desired product ranges and available plant floor space.

(610) 693-5816 • readingbakery.com