WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread was flat in February, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The steady pace follows an increase of 1.3¢ per lb in January. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased, falling 0.1¢ per lb after dropping 3.6¢ per lb in January.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 192.5¢, unchanged from January but down 8.1¢ from February 2024.

At 275.9¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 0.1¢ from January but up 15.5¢ per lb from February 2024.

The national average price of family flour in February was 56.1¢, unchanged from January but up 0.3¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 138.1¢ per lb, up 1.5¢ from January but down 5.1¢ from February 2024. Chocolate chip cookies were 465.8¢ per lb, down 23.7¢ per lb from January and down 59¢ from February 2024.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in February was 103¢, up 2.2¢ from January and up 2.9¢ from February 2024.