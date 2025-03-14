LONDON, ONT. — UNBUN Foods has debuted a new line of Complete Protein bread.

Made without processed additives, seed oils and artificial ingredients, the gluten-free and grain-free bread line features 22 grams of protein and two net carbs per slice. It is also available in both seeded and white varieties.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to bring protein-packed innovation to the market, following our success in Canada, and I’m thrilled to finally unveil this next phase of UNBUN at Expo West, following our recent rollout in Whole Foods Market nationwide,” said Gus Klemos, founder of UNBUN. “We’re kicking off our Complete Protein line with bread, and rapidly expanding with naan, tortillas, and more. Imagine starting your day with 22 grams of protein from your morning toast and adding another 20+ at lunch — it’s never been easier to hit your protein goals.”

UNBUN was founded in 2018 with a commitment to clean, simple ingredients. The company said it takes inspiration from the nutrient-dense, flavorful foods of its founder’s Greek heritage. UNBUN has a majority deal partnership with Siddhi Capital, the growth equity partner for unconventional food and beverage companies, and distributes its products in the United States through Whole Foods Market.