SCOTT CITY, KAN. — Nu Life Market named Jessica Spanton as director of technical sales.

Spanton previously served as the director of innovation at Sunshine Beverages (MKRS Fund), Winston-Salem, NC, and as director of R&D and QRC at Bluffton, Ind.-based Hershey Salty Snacks (formerly Amplify Snack Brands).

Based in Austin, Texas, she will oversee customer accounts in the South, West Coast and Northwest.

Spanton holds an executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas.