SNAXPO is more than just a trade show — it’s the premier event for the entire snack industry, bringing together established brands, startups, suppliers and industry experts to explore the latest innovations in snacking.

Hosted by SNAC International, SNAXPO offers a dynamic exhibit hall featuring cutting-edge equipment, packaging solutions, breakthrough flavors, high-quality ingredients, logistics advancements and manufacturing software. It’s the place to discover game-changing innovations, form strategic partnerships and gain insights into where the industry is headed. The trade show will be held in Orlando, Fla., March 30-April 1.

This year’s theme, SNAX to the MAX, reflects what makes the event special: maximizing innovation, networking and business growth. Whether you’re an emerging brand trying to break into the market or a seasoned pro looking to stay ahead, SNAXPO offers opportunities at every turn.

Startups and first-time attendees will find this year’s show especially rewarding. The Startups @ SNAXPO program, which features more than 20 startup attendees, helps young brands navigate the industry, from working with co-manufacturers to building relationships with snack leaders. It all leads up to a sampling showcase during Monday’s exhibit hall reception in the Startups Hub, sponsored by Food Entrepreneur, giving startups the chance to put their products in front of top industry professionals.

New attendees can also join Monday’s guided tour of the exhibit hall, a curated introduction to key industry players, technology and innovations. On Tuesday, the all-new “Ask the Experts” session provides first-timers and startups with one-on-one access to specialists in flavors, packaging, manufacturing and go-to-market strategies — offering invaluable insights that can help shape the success of an emerging brand.

To help exhibitors and suppliers make the most of their time at SNAXPO, a pre-show workshop on Sunday will focus on "Building Strong Business Relationships to Win New Accounts & Increase Sales." This training session is designed to equip participants with the tools they need to form valuable partnerships and grow their businesses.

Networking is a major highlight of SNAXPO, with numerous opportunities to make meaningful connections. The New Members/First-Timers Reception on Sunday is a welcoming space where newcomers can meet industry veterans and get pro tips on making the most of their SNAXPO experience. The networking continues at the always-popular Opening Party at Ole Red Orlando, where attendees can socialize in a fun, relaxed setting. For those who prefer networking on the green, the SNAXPO Golf Tournament at Single Creek Golf Club on Sunday provides a great way to connect with industry leaders while enjoying a round of golf.

SNAXPO also delivers interactive experiences that make the event truly unique. The Flavor Showdown brings together leading seasoning providers to develop bold new flavors in both sweet and savory categories. Attendees will vote to determine the SNAXPO Flavor of the Year. Meanwhile, the Co-Man Central Pavilion gives brands a chance to explore manufacturing partnerships and learn the ins and outs of working with co-packers.

For those looking to take a breather from the busy show floor, the SNAXPO Puppy Park is returning this year. This fun and relaxing space will give attendees a chance to unwind and recharge while enjoying some quality time with furry friends.

Educational sessions throughout the show will cover the latest trends shaping the snack industry, including better-for-you snacking, supply chain resilience, AI-driven manufacturing and evolving consumer demands. Industry experts will provide key insights to help businesses stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.

At its core, SNAXPO is where business meets opportunity. Whether you’re launching a startup, scaling an established brand or simply looking to expand your industry knowledge, the connections, insights and experiences gained at SNAXPO will be invaluable. Come ready to explore, learn and make the most of the snack industry’s most exciting event.