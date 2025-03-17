WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.5% in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home, meanwhile, increased 0.1%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 12 posted month-over-month increases, 5 finished lower and 1 was unchanged.

“The CPI data on food-at-home prices released today shows a move in the right direction, even as the broader inflation picture remains complex in the longer term,” said Andy Harig, vice president of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI — The Food Industry Association. “It is important to note that a significant portion of the monthly increase — albeit smaller from January — was due to the ongoing surge in egg prices, driven in large part by the sustained outbreak of avian influenza. That being said, the data offers consumers some hopeful news. Categories like fruits and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and dairy and related products all saw declining prices in February.”

“However, the uncertainty around tariffs poses a challenge to economic conditions moving forward. It remains to be seen what impact they may have on food prices. The food industry will remain flexible and nimble in order to adapt in real-time to best serve customers.”

The February index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 357.6% of the 1982-84 average. For all food at home, the February index was 311.3.

The CPI for Cereals and Cereal Products in February was 285.6, up 1.2% from January but down 0.5% from February 2024. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 324.2, unchanged from January but up 1.1% from a year ago; breakfast cereal, 276.6, up 2.1% from the previous month but down 0.2% from February 2024; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 291.1, up 0.6% from December but down 0.5% from February 2024.

The price index for Bakery Products in February was 399.7, up 0.2% from January and up 0.6% from February 2024.

The February index for bread was 239.7, up 0.4% from January and up 0.2% from a year ago. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 432.6, down 0.1% from January and down 0.2% from February 2024. For bread other than white, the index was 469.6, up 1.2% from January and up 0.6% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in February was 242.1, up 0.4% from January and up 3.4% from February 2024. The February index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 373.7, down 0.5% from January and down 0.8% from February 2024. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 388.2, up 0.7% from January but down 1% from a year ago; and cookies, 350.9, down 2.4% from the previous month and down 1.5% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in February was 356.4, up 0.4% from January and up 0.4% from February 2024. Under this heading, other price indexes in February included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 404.1, down 0.4% from January but up 5.1% from February 2024; crackers and cracker products, 425.9, down 0.7% from January and down 0.9% from February 2024; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 351.2, up 1.7% from January and up 0.2% from a year ago.