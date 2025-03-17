No step of the process can be ignored when it comes to investing and driving efficiency in high-volume cracker and baked snack operations.

“Specific technologies such as automated ingredient handling, robust sheeting equipment and makeup tooling changeover improvements, precision baking and real-time quality monitoring are critical for maintaining product consistency and minimizing waste,” said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker USA.

“Data-driven optimizations enable high-speed production with flexibility, making it easier to produce a wider variety of products without sacrificing quality,” he added. “Together, these advancements help producers meet consumer demand for high-quality products while improving profitability and sustainability.”

At the front of the line, the use of pressure sensors in dough hoppers, for example, maintains dough density and contributes to consistent dough weights throughout the production process, noted James Outram, senior applications technologist for Bühler’s biscuit business unit.

“Automatic dough feed adjustment allows the operator to run the line in automatic mode, ‘cruise control,’ for product production. This contributes to Bühler’s overall leadership in dough weight accuracy,” he said. “In the oven, we have idle and gap control modes which both ensure any overbaked product is minimized as much as possible and energy is conserved.”

Tim Clark, president and chief executive officer, Radio Frequency Co., said post-bake dryers at the end of a conventional oven can result in as much as a 30% increase in production and eliminate issues with moisture content, checking and over-coloration.

“Since the units can have multiple recipes programmed for different crackers, it’s just a matter of a menu selection to go from one product to another,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Cracker & Baked Snack Processing, click here.