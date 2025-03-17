KANSAS CITY — Reasons to reduce added sugars in formulations keep increasing, from regulations like potential front-of-package labeling to consumer shifts like the rising number of GLP-1 weight-loss medication users. Sweeteners such as stevia, monk fruit, allulose and erythritol may assist in developing such formulations.

An ADM Outside Voice survey in 2024 of 1,500 US adults taking weight-loss medications found 57% said they now pay more attention to a product’s added sugar content.

“High-potency, low-glycemic and low-/no-calorie sweeteners, such as stevia, allulose and monk fruit, are well positioned for supporting reduced added sugar content,” said Stuart Braid, director, technical solutions for Chicago-based ADM. “Additionally, because these solutions have low glycemic indexes, they can help minimize impact on blood glucose levels, making them advantageous for consumers focused on metabolic health, such as weight and blood glucose management.”

Formulations with no added sugar or a reduced amount of added sugar complement broader health and wellness trends, said Smaro Kokkinidou, PhD, principal food scientist for Minneapolis-based Cargill.

“Whether consumers are using GLP-1 medications for weight management or are reducing sugar intake as part of their overall wellness plan, demand for reduced and no-sugar-added products continues to grow,” she said. “For processors, the key is limiting added calories from sugar while still delivering an enjoyable eating and drinking experience.”

The Institute of Food Technologists identified GLP-1 medications accelerating product innovation as its No. 1 trend for 2025. The GLP-1 market globally is forecast to have a nearly 20% compound annual growth rate through 2030, driving food companies to adapt existing products and create new ones focused on the protein, gut health and nutrient needs of GLP-1 users, according to the IFT.

Reducing sugar and salt in products was the No. 2 trend. The IFT pointed out the US Department of Agriculture will limit added sugars to 10% of the calories in school meals by 2027, and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025-2030, when released, may address added sugars, too.

The US Food and Drug Administration proposed a rule in the Jan. 16 Federal Register that would require information on added sugars, sodium and saturated fat on front-of-package labeling. The labeling would include whether a product was low (5% or less of the Daily Value), medium (6% to 19%) or high (20% or more) in added sugars, sodium and saturated fat.

Formulating for GLP-1 users

Weight-loss medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, and more than 8% of Americans already are taking the pharmaceuticals, according to a 2024 survey from global business consultancy PwC.

“Their main focus is slowing down gastric emptying or the transit rate at which your food leaves your stomach and exits your body, but really what they do is they balance your blood sugar,” Thom King, chief innovation officer of Icon Foods, Portland, Ore., said of GLP-1 medications.

Products formulated for GLP-1 users should be nutrient dense, high in fiber for gut health and have no added sugars, he said.

“So, if you’re in the fiber business and the (alternative) sweetener business right now, you’re in a good place,” King said.

Food formulators are combining the high-intensity sweeteners stevia and monk fruit with allulose or erythritol, which have more bulk for texture purposes, King said. A bioconversion process to create steviol glycosides, which are found in stevia leaves, is bringing down the cost of the sweeteners, he said. Monk fruit (Siraitia grosvenori) comes from China, but work is underway on a bioconversion process to create mogroside, which is found in monk fruit and up to 300 times sweeter than sugar, King said. Doing so would mean mogroside may be sourced domestically.

Cargill markets stevia leaf extracts along with erythritol. Another Cargill sweetener contains steviol glycosides and is made from fermenting yeast, which reduces costs.

Stevia often is used to reduce sugar in beverages. The ADM Outside Voice survey found 44% of GLP-1 users said they had experienced dehydration.

“As such, there is substantial opportunity for functional, great-tasting, reduced-sugar beverages specifically designed for this consumer group,” Braid said. “Stevia is a versatile ingredient, elevating beverage formulations and working well alongside ingredients like electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber.

“Stevia, along with other low-/no-calorie sweetening solutions like monk fruit and allulose, also assist with sugar reduction in high-protein yogurts, shakes and puddings that appeal to (anti-obesity medication) users seeking convenient, smaller-portioned functional offerings.”

Research has shown Palatinose (isomaltulose) increases the secretion of the body’s own hormone GLP-1, said Kyle Krause, regional product manager, functional fibers and carbohydrates, North America at Beneo, which has a US office in Parsippany, NJ. The company’s Palatinose is made from sugar beet and provides 4 calories per gram but in a more balanced way than sucrose, Krause said. Thanks to its low-glycemic profile, Palatinose provides sustained energy while maintaining balanced blood glucose levels, he said. Isomaltulose has a rounded sweetness profile like the profile of sucrose. Isomaltulose works in combination with other sweeteners to reduce or remove sugar entirely from formulations, Krause said. Palatinose may be labeled as isomaltulose on the ingredient list.

“Although not a sweetening ingredient, certain chicory root fiber ingredients from Beneo may act as sugar replacers in formulations — for example in a variety of bar formats,” Krause said. “These soluble fibers have a pleasant sweetness, and as a proven prebiotic fiber, they boost the fiber content of any product, which supports digestive health and weight management.”

Adding some fiber

Galam offers GOFOS (short chain fructo-oligosaccharides) prebiotic fiber that is 30% as sweet as sucrose and 2 calories per gram. It provides a prebiotic effect at a dose of 2.5 grams per day, according to the company, which is a global ingredients manufacturer with production sites in Israel, Germany and Spain and a distribution center in Ohio.

The ingredient’s organoleptic properties are like those of sucrose. It works synergistically with intense sweeteners, is stable in high temperatures and highly soluble, and it enhances and increases flavors, according to Galam. Potential applications include dairy products, confectionery items, sports nutrition products, premixes, baked foods, cereal bars and ice cream.

GOFOS ingredients are sourced from non-GMO sugar beet, said Jacob Hanzon, PhD, head of R&D, and on ingredient lists may appear as FOS, sc-FOS, oligofructose, fructo-oligosaccharide or short-chain fructan fibers.

“Several studies have shown that diets rich in FOS or supplementation with FOS can increase endogenous GLP-1 levels,” he said. “This results in better glycemic control, reduced food intake and weight loss.”

FOS can enhance GLP-1 secretion, leading to improved glucose metabolism and appetite regulation, he said.

“This synergistic effect is particularly beneficial for individuals with insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes or obesity,” Hanzon said. “The combination of GLP-1 receptor agonists with FOS supplementation could potentially offer an even more effective strategy for managing diabetes and obesity. By boosting the body’s natural GLP-1 production through FOS, alongside the direct action of GLP-1 mimetics, it may be possible to achieve more significant improvements in metabolic outcomes.”