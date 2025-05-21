Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

When consumers reach for a snack bar they are often looking to meet several needs: good nutrition, clean label ingredients, and great taste and texture. Nutrition needs often manifest as high protein and reduced sugar. The balance between high nutrition and great taste, however, is one that can be tricky to thread.

“We’ve let consumer insights be our guide and talking to consumers about what are the trade-offs they’re making and finding an opportunity that we can deliver on with this KIND promise,” said Emily Strobel, vice president, brand marketing for KIND Snacks, New York.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Strobel explains the consumer insights KIND Snacks has discovered, and how the brand threads the needle of good nutrition and taste through real food.

“This desire to find healthy energy sources grounded in real food,” she said. “We’ve heard from consumers that they want a pick me up in the early afternoon but a lot of their options leave them with a sugar slump.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear more about KIND’s philosophy and latest products.

