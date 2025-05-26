Efficient Packing Line Fuels Bakery Growth

|Sign up for our free newsletters
Versailles, Kentucky – What happens when two like-minded family businesses team up? For American bakery manufacturer More Than A Bakery and German packaging equipment supplier Schubert, the result is an automated packaging line that boosts efficiency, reduces waste, and is ready for sustainable packaging.
Since spring 2024, a new Schubert packaging line has been running at the Kentucky-based facility, a spin-off of Richmond Baking with over 170 years of baking history. The bakery, which produces cookies and crackers for global and regional clients, needed a more advanced way to flow-wrap its delicate products. Until recently, operators manually fed baked goods into older packaging equipment. That changed with the implementation of Schubert’s fully automated system.
CEO Bill Quigg was looking for a packaging solution that delivered speed, precision, and the flexibility to accommodate recyclable films. Schubert provided a modular, redundant packaging line that features pick-and-place robots and four integrated Flowmodul flow-wrapping units. The system processes more than 1,700 products per minute and is designed to operate at full output even if one flow-wrapping unit goes offline. This redundancy drastically reduces waste.
"With this fully automated solution, our customer is achieving greater performance, reliability, and sustainability," says Stefan Hoffmann, Sales Account Manager at Schubert North America.
Each of the two Flowpacker systems is symmetrically mirrored, using a total of 26 F4 robots. Vision systems inspect the biscuits on a wide product belt. Robots gently place stacks of two or three biscuits into cold-seal flow-wrap film. The system currently runs four product formats, with many more possible.
Schubert has already equipped each Flowmodul with a flying cross-sealing unit for future heat-seal applications. Only a swap of the longitudinal sealing unit is needed to switch to ultrasonic sealing. This flexibility allows the bakery to adapt quickly to rising demand for recyclable monofilms and paper-based films.
More Than A Bakery's packaging line includes spare frames for future expansion. When needed, Schubert can easily increase output to match the oven's full capacity of 2,600 products per minute or beyond by adding a third Flowpacker.
Choosing Schubert also aligned with the Quigg family’s values. Both companies are family-owned and prioritize long-term partnerships. As a personal touch, Schubert delivered the machine with custom-colored frame fronts, reflecting the Quiggs’ unique style.
"With every line we deliver, we aim to make our customers more future-proof," says Hoffmann. "Together with More Than A Bakery, we’ve accomplished that."
