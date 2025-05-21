ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread has confirmed published reports that it plans to close its remaining fresh dough manufacturing facilities as it transitions to an “on-demand” bread-baking model.

The St. Louis-based bakery cafe chain declined to provide a timetable and more details about the planned shutdowns, including the numbers of dough facilities to be closed and employees to be laid off.

So far, at least 11 of Panera’s fresh dough facilities have been shuttered or are slated to be closed soon. That includes sites in Romulus, Mich., and Orlando, Fla., scheduled to cease operations on July 25, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings by Panera last week with the Michigan Department of Labor and the Florida Department of Commerce. With the shutdowns, 66 employees at the Romulus facility and 114 employees at the Orlando facility will lose their jobs, with Panera offering severance packages and outplacement services to all of the impacted workers, the WARN letters said.

Another two Panera dough facilities, in Greensboro, NC, and Lenexa, Kan., are slated to close on May 21, based on WARN notices filed in those states by the company on March 21.

In late February, Panera confirmed planned closures for dough facilities in Stockton and Ontario, Calif., and said at the time that it had 11 open facilities operating nationwide. Last year, the company shut fresh dough facilities in Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, Houston and Chandler, Ariz.

Panera reportedly aims to close its remaining nine fresh dough facilities over the next two years, which would wrap up a shift to an on-demand bread-baking model that began more than a year ago.

Panera previously explained that, depending on the market, it employs one of two bread-making models. Under the existing model, dough is mixed and shaped at a commissary and then delivered to cafes, where it’s reshaped and baked. The on-demand model enlists third-party artisan bakers that — using Panera recipes and ingredients — par-bake and freeze bread for shipment to Panera locations, where the baking is completed as needed.

“Great bread is at the heart of the Panera experience and will always be the foundation of who we are,” Panera said in a May 20 email on the baking model transition. “This new model helps us to have greater availability of the breads our guests love, ensuring quality while allowing us to expand innovation and variety. In this model, we partner with expert artisan bakery producers who follow Panera’s time-honored recipes and use our high-quality ingredients to craft bread that is finished baking throughout the day. We deeply value our team members and are committed to supporting them through this transition with resources, career opportunities and guidance.”

News of the dough facility closings comes amid leadership changes at Panera Brands Inc., a unit of private investment firm JAB Holding Co. that includes the Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. brands.

In late March, Panera Brands

, its chief financial officer who had been serving as interim CEO since

in January. And last week, Panera Brands

, taking over from Patrick Grismer, who had held the post since November 2024.