TORONTO — Lallemand has reached an agreement to acquire AIT Ingredients and Solyve from Moulins Soufflet, which is a subsidiary of Groupe InVivo. Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close this summer, were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Corbeil-essonnes, France, AIT Ingredients manufactures baking ingredients supplying technical solutions (improvers, correctors and enzymes) as well as creative solutions (sourdoughs, cereal ingredients and mixes) for applications across the baking, flour milling and pasta industries. The company has a presence in Africa, Argentina, Brazil, France and Spain.

Based in Colombelles, Normandie, Solyve produces GMO-free and organic enzyme solutions for use across the oenology, fruit juices, baking, plant-based beverage and animal nutrition sectors. It also makes sourdough starters for the baking industry.

“With the presence of AIT Ingredients in France, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, APAC and Africa, and Solyve in France, these proposed acquisitions will reinforce our presence and increase our global footprint and production capacity and better enable us to meet the requirements of our existing and new customers across the baking, flour milling, oenology and other beverages sectors,” said Antoine Chagnon, chief executive officer of Lallemand.

Thierry Blandinieres, CEO of InVivo Group, added, “With its unique expertise in research and microorganisms, Lallemand will bring the vision and expertise necessary to successfully take over and grow both companies AIT Ingredients and Solyve. Lallemand is committed to this and has the investment capacity to make it happen. For InVivo, the completion of this project will enable us to accelerate the implementation of our strategic plan, which is based on refocusing on field crops, in particular wheat and barley, in order to establish solid, structured and sustainable vertical supply chains.”

Lallemand focuses on the development, production and marketing of yeasts, bacteria, fungi and enzyme-based solutions across the baking, food ingredients, human and animal nutrition and health, biofuels and distilled spirits, crop protection/nutrition, oenology and brewing sectors. The company operates more than 50 production plants in over 50 countries.

Moulins Soufflet is one of France’s leading millers, offering products through its Baguepi Farine Responsible, Melior, Mozaik and Levia brands.