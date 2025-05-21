EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Oreo has teamed up with pop star Selena Gomez for a new LTO cookie offering. The creation, inspired by the singer’s love for horchata, features layers of chocolate and cinnamon flavor crème sandwiched between two chocolate cinnamon wafers.

“Making my own Oreo was a lot of fun,” Gomez said. “I grew up loving them, so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment.”

Gomez also designed six embossments to be featured on the cookies, including her signature and one that spells out “Selenators,” a nickname for her most loyal fans. In addition to the partnership, Oreo is donating to the Rare Impact fund, a group focused on increasing access to mental health founded by Gomez in 2020.

“Tapping into Selena’s world — her cultural roots, her loyal fan base, her musical journey — propels the Oreo brand’s cultural relevance and playful personality to new heights,” said Michelle Deignan, vice president, Oreo, US. “The Oreo brand is constantly discovering new parts of itself through creative and unexpected innovations.”

The limited-edition Oreos will be available for presale on June 2 and at retailers nationwide on June 9.