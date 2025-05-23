MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill has unveiled the latest addition to its line of Signature Blends baking mixes: cinnamon swirl coffee cake mix.

Made with the company’s Signature Blend flours, the new coffee cake mix is made with no artificial ingredients or colors and may be used to bake “a tender, moist cake with a decadent ribbon of cinnamon sugar in every bite,” Bob’s Red Mill said.

“The success of our innovative Signature Blends baking mix line reflects a growing demand for high-quality, approachable baking solutions,” said Daniel Barba, vice president of marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “The new cinnamon swirl coffee cake mix thoughtfully expands the line, honoring timeless flavors while staying true to Bob’s Red Mill’s commitment to quality ingredients.”

Bob’s Red Mill cinnamon cake coffee cake mix is available now at Whole Foods and Amazon for $6.89.