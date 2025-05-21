MAASTRICHT, NETHERLANDS — DSM-Firmenich has opened a new facility in Princeton, NJ.

Referred to as the Princeton Baking Innovation Center, the new facility will feature baking technology to support the site’s product development team. The facility also will provide baked goods manufacturers with access to tasting panels, concept screening technologies and the company’s portfolio for the bakery sector.

“Our new Princeton Baking Innovation Center underscores our ambition to bring progress to life by empowering our customers to create bakery products that not only taste incredible but are also healthier and sustainably produced,” said Renee Reigman, sales director baking of confectionary and ingredient processing in North America at DSM-Firmenich. “This state-of-the-art facility is a game changer, allowing deeper collaboration and innovation at an unprecedented speed and scale.”

DSM-Firmenich said this facility is part of the company’s $789 million (700 million euro) commitment to advance its global research and development capabilities.