LAHORE, PAKISTAN — The board of directors of Bunny’s Limited has approved plans to build a bread baking facility in Islamabad, which will expand the company’s geographical range to the northern regions of the country.

“(The) company will purchase this plant from its own sources and the required funds have been allocated for this project,” Bunny’s Limited said in a May 21 filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange. “The installed capacity of this bread line is approximately 25% of the existing bread line in Lahore.”

The board also authorized the company’s management to carry out all necessary actions to complete the project.

Founded in 1984 by Younus Shafique Ch, Bunny’s Limited supplies baked foods, rusk, cake, cupcakes, fruit buns, savory snacks and frozen goods across Pakistan.

The company posted total comprehensive income of 36.79 million rupees ($130,534) in the third quarter ended March 25, which compared with a loss of 126.07 million rupees in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenues totaled 1.82 billion rupees ($6.44 million) in the period, up from 1.79 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.