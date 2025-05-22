DYERSBURG, TENN. — Food ingredient supplier Newly Weds Foods, LLC, Chicago, has acquired a Dyersburg, Tenn.-based manufacturing facility from Develey Mustard and Condiments Corp. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Develey Mustard and Condiments Corp., which was founded in Munich, Germany, by Johann Conrad Develey in 1845, will remain independent and will continue to service its existing retail and co-pack customers in the United States once the acquisition is completed.

“The addition of the Dyersburg manufacturing facility demonstrates our commitment to growing our share in the dynamic sauce category,” said Brian Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Newly Weds Foods. “Sauces have proven to be a perfect complement to our coatings, seasoning, and functional ingredient offerings, and they allow us to provide our customers with a total innovation solution for their products. We look forward to working with Develey to continue building upon the strong business they built.”

The company manufactures mustards, dressings and sauces in Europe and exports its products to more than 65 countries.

Develey owns such condiment brands as Reine de Dijon, Mautner Markhof, Löwensenf, Bautz‘ner, Specht, Snico, Kand and Fersan.

The Dyersburg facility joins Newly Weds Foods’ 17 manufacturing sites in North America and brings the company’s total number of global manufacturing facilities to 31. The company also operates 24 on-site research and development labs.

Newly Weds Foods said it plans to use the facility to scale its liquid and sauce manufacturing capabilities and its packaging offerings.

Newly Weds Foods expects to begin manufacturing products at the facility in early 2026.

Prior to the Dyersburg facility acquisition, Newly Weds Foods announced plans in August 2024 for a more than $2 million project to expand its Cleveland, Tenn., plant that would boost production capacity.

The Cleveland project marked the company’s second expansion in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNEDC).

In October 2023, Newly Weds Foods was acquired by private investment firm Redwood Holdings, with Reuters reporting the deal size at $4 billion.

