NEW YORK —Loacker USA, a subsidiary of Loacker SpA/AG since 2014, has named Janay Escobedo as its head of sales, West. In her role, Escobedo will lead the company’s sales initiatives in key markets throughout the West region. Loacker manufactures wafers, chocolates and snacks.

“Janay’s deep industry expertise and collaborative leadership style are a perfect fit for Loacker as we continue scaling our business across the US,” said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. “She shares our unrelenting commitment to quality, authenticity and customer-centric growth, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the team at such a pivotal time in our centennial year.”

Prior to joining Loacker, Escobedo most recently was director of sales KA, West for Our Homes. At Our Home, she managed the company’s nine brands. Earlier, she was director of sales, West at Hippeas Chickpea Snacks and previously was vice president of sales support at Tattooed Chef.

Escobedo also has held leadership sales roles for Century Snacks, LLC.

Alfons Loacker founded the company in 1925 in his own bakehouse in Bolzano, Italy. Today, the company has production facilities in Unterinn/Auna di Sotto, South Tryol, Italy and Heinfels, East Tirol, Austria.