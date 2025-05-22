DUSSELDORF, GERMANY — Fonte Ingredientes, Sao Paulo, took home first place at iba’s Start Up Awards on May 21 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Companies presented their ideas at the iba.Start Up Area, and attendees cast their votes for the winner. This is only the second Start Up Awards competition to be held at the trade show.

“We congratulate Fonte Ingredientes,” said Susann Seidemann, iba trade fair director. “By awarding the iba.Start Up Award, we are honoring innovative and creative ideas driving forward the international baking industry. In particular, we are delighted to support young companies with this award. The iba.Start Up Area was once again a genuine trade fair highlight for visitors and founders.”

The competition featured eight German and five international founders presenting their solutions in the iba.Start Up Area. The solutions included apps, services, cocoa substitutes and ultrasonic technology kitchen knives. Fonte Ingredientes won with its liquid anti-mold product containing more than 80% organic ingredients.