To optimize the performance of chemical leaveners in frozen dough, producers must start with leavening agents that are optimized for frozen applications and ensure the right reaction at the right time.

“For frozen products, the majority of the gas release should occur slowly during baking to give the proper rate of release for gas retention and crumb structure set, resulting in good volume and grain,” explained Mary Thomas, senior research and development manager, Lesaffre.

Jerry Savino, technical services manager, bakery, Kemin Food Technologies, recommended frozen dough producers use a double-acting baking powder, which releases CO₂ gas in two stages: once quickly during mixing and again more slowly during baking.

“This allows better control of delaying activation in the freezing and thawing process,” he explained. “This helps with consistency of appearance, volume and texture of the final product.”

Baking powders are a workhorse in chemically leavened baked goods as they are a complete leavening solution containing a base (typically sodium bicarbonate or potassium bicarbonate), an acid and a starch buffer. They require only liquid to begin CO₂ formation.

In frozen doughs and batters, two acids commonly used are sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP) and sodium acid pyrophosphate (SAPP). These acids are slow-acting and heat-activated, ensuring gas formation occurs primarily during baking rather than prematurely during mixing and frozen storage, said Chris Bohm, business development manager for Corbion.

“[SALP and SAPP] remain less reactive at lower temperatures, allowing better control over gas release timing,” he explained.

While these acids are go-to leavening agents in frozen applications, they aren’t clean label, which is of increasing importance to consumers today.

However, there are clean label alternatives, including monocalcium phosphate (MCP) and fumaric acid, said Winston Samuels, chief executive officer and chief scientific officer of Maxx Performance.

Another way to control the leavening reaction in frozen doughs and batters is to encapsulate the leavening agents. Encapsulation coats the individual leavening particles, Samuels explained, preventing them from reacting prematurely due to moisture or temperature fluctuations.

“This ensures CO₂ is generated at the optimal stage — typically during baking — when the dough structure can expand most effectively,” he said.

Fumaric acid and MCP, for example, are typically encapsulated in frozen applications because they are fast-acting, Samuels said, meaning their reaction must be slowed to prevent premature release.

The use of encapsulated sodium bicarbonate similarly delays the chemical leavening reaction until baking, said Nita Livvix, R&D manager, Clabber Girl, a division B&G Foods. However, she noted that using 100% encapsulated sodium bicarbonate isn’t recommended, as the reaction will be delayed too much.

“The reaction with liquid is needed in order to develop the cell structure,” she explained. “Use of some uncoated soda will provide this reaction.”

Samuels noted that the leavening reaction should typically occur before other physical changes to the dough take place during baking, such as starch gelatinization.

“If gas is released too early or too quickly, the structure may collapse, leading to dense or misshapen baked goods,” he said.

While certain leavening agents are optimal for frozen applications, finding the right one will come down to the specific product being made.

“Leavening systems may be different for muffin batters, tortilla doughs or pizza crusts, for instance,” said Paul Bright, senior principal scientist, AB Mauri North America.

He added that not all chemical leaveners will have the same impact on product quality, even if they appear identical.

“For instance, just because an ingredient legend reads identically from multiple manufacturers, the actual chemical leaveners may perform very differently in the product, possibly causing quality issues,” he said. “Collaborating with a manufacturer of chemical leaveners who has firm knowledge of these potential issues is critical to achieving product quality and consistency.”

Producers must also ensure their dough or batter’s leavening system is properly balanced. Too much acid or base can put final product quality in jeopardy.

“Too much sodium bicarbonate without sufficient acid leads to a coarse crumb, dark appearance and soapy taste,” Samuels said. “Excess leavening acid results in a pale product with potential bitter or sour notes, depending on the acid used.”

To avoid these imbalances, producers should calculate the neutralizing value of each leavening acid to ensure the proper amount of bicarbonate and acid is used, Samuels said.

Bohm echoed the importance of using the proper amount of each leavener, noting that adjusting the usage rate of these agents based on absorption rate is essential to avoiding complications with the dough.

“Overuse can disrupt dough rheology, causing it to tighten excessively, tail out and create processing challenges,” he said.

Barron recommended bakeries pre-blend their dry ingredients ahead of mixing, ensuring a uniform distribution of leavening agents and better performance in the dough or batter.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Chemical Leavening, click here.