As the global food industry races to meet the demands of a growing population and shifting dietary patterns, the spotlight is often on new sources of protein. Yet one of the most established grains — wheat —continues to offer untapped potential, particularly when its proteins are strategically isolated, processed and applied. Wheat proteins are more than the gluten in bread; they are building blocks of structure, nutrition and innovation.

Wheat protein ingredients, including vital wheat gluten, wheat protein isolates and hydrolyzed wheat peptides, each bring unique functionality to the table. Vital wheat gluten is prized for its elasticity, forming strong, extensible doughs ideal for bread, pasta and plant-based meat binders.

Wheat protein isolates provide enhanced solubility, emulsification and binding properties — ideal for protein bars, nutritional beverages and meat analogs. Hydrolyzed wheat peptides, formed via enzymatic breakdown, are increasingly studied for their bioactivity and ease of absorption, with early research pointing to antioxidant and anti-inflammatory potential.1

Functionally, wheat proteins deliver. In extruded meat analogs, wheat gluten plays a vital role in developing the fibrous texture that mimics muscle meat. Unlike some plant proteins that yield soft or crumbly structures when processed alone, wheat gluten contributes elasticity and cohesiveness, especially when paired with soy or pea protein in hybrid systems. It’s this combination — technological synergy and clean-label familiarity — that makes wheat protein a go-to ingredient in many emerging food formats.2

From a nutritional standpoint, wheat proteins are often underappreciated. While their amino acid profile is lower in lysine compared to legumes, wheat proteins demonstrate excellent digestibility and substantial postprandial nitrogen retention in humans.3 In other words, our bodies can use wheat protein efficiently.

Moreover, clinical research shows that high intakes of wheat gluten as part of a high-protein diet can reduce serum triacylglycerol, lower uric acid levels and decrease oxidized LDL, a key cardiovascular risk factor — all without negatively impacting kidney function in healthy individuals.4

However, one truth remains: processing defines performance. The functional and nutritional properties of wheat proteins vary depending on how they are extracted, modified or integrated into final products. Modern techniques — such as high-moisture extrusion, enzymatic hydrolysis and precision fermentation — can unlock new functionalities, enhance bioavailability and broaden wheat’s application in future food systems.5

This leads us to a crucial turning point. Wheat proteins are not just commodity by-products — they are versatile, value-rich ingredients that deserve investment, innovation and visibility. As the food industry looks to sustainable, functional proteins, now is the time to elevate wheat protein beyond its traditional roles and into new formulations that support nutrition, texture and climate goals.

Let’s embrace the full power of wheat proteins. By investing in advanced processing, research and market education, we can future-proof wheat as a functional and health-supportive protein for tomorrow’s food system.

Dr. Senay Simsek, serving as the department head, professor and dean’s chair in food science at Purdue University, possesses a background in cereal science, technology and wheat quality. Her goal is to foster collaboration between producers, scientists and food processors, optimizing research potential in this area.