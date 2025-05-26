BROOKLYN, NY. — The Pizza Cupcake, founded in 2018 by Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez, is expanding beyond its initial offering of a cupcake shaped pizza with the addition of egg and cheese breakfast cups.

The breakfast cups, which debuted at Natural Products Expo West in March, are filled with egg, cheese and are topped with everything seasoning. The cups feature 150 calories, according to the company.

The new product addition led to the company’s rebrand to Incredifulls, “a name that better reflects its expanded lineup of craveable, brioche-based eats made for any time of day,” the company said.

Incredifulls launched nationwide at Target this month for a suggested retail price of $8.99.