EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International is adding to its Clif brand with the launch of three new Clif Builders products: Builders Oreo-flavored and Builders reduced-sugar crispy protein bars in almond salted caramel and peanut butter chocolate flavors.

Builders Oreo-flavored offers 20 grams of plant protein and the Builders reduced-sugar crispy protein bars offer 16 grams of protein.

“With our Builders protein bars, we’re focused on delivering purposefully crafted high-protein fuel options and developing indulgent products without artificial sweeteners,” said Saurabh Kaushik, director of brand marketing at Mondelez International. “Along with our new Oreo-flavored Builders protein bar, we're introducing reduced-sugar crispy protein bars, offering 5 grams of sugar per bar, for those looking for delicious protein fuel with less sugar to help power their active day.”

The bars may be purchased at retailers nationwide for $1.99 to $2.19 per bar or $9.98 per box of six 2.4-oz bars.

