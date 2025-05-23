CHANTILLY, VA. — The artisan bakery Firehook is launching a new limited-edition snacking innovation in partnership with condiment producer Truff: Parmesan truffle crackers.

The company described the crackers as being baked in small batches with Truff truffle salt, flecks of black truffle and aged Parmesan cheese.

“We first partnered with Truff on a ‘curated bite’ made with our sea salt cracker, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and basil, with a drizzle of Truff oil, and fans instantly fell in love,” said Maura Mottolese, chief executive officer of Firehook. “From there, we hit the test kitchen together to create a delectable, craveable cracker that unites the purest qualities of our brands and defies expectations of snacking.”

The new Firehook crackers are available at select retailers across the United States.