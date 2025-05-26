ST. LOUIS — The US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved the sale of Benson Hill Inc.’s assets to Confluence Genetics, LLC, an agriculture technology startup. The acquisition allows the business to continue outside of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Confluence Genetics will focus on scaling high-protein soybean genetics for animal feed; expanding market position in its specialty food grade portfolio; and expanding geographic reach by leveraging its soy germplasm, its breeding platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and its breeding facility.

Investors, led by Expedition Ag Partners and S2G Investments, had acquired Confluence Genetics, which is based in Creve Coeur, Mo., where the company operates an indoor breeding facility. Kim Hurst, who led debtor-in-possession financing during Benson Hill’s bankruptcy, was appointed chief executive officer of Confluence Genetics.

“This is more than a financial reset,” Hurst said. “It’s a strategic reboot and a bright beginning. With our proprietary genetics, CropOS technology platform and state-of-the-art speed breeding facility, we will deliver high-value, differentiated, quality trait soybeans.”

The acquisition includes more than 350 patents either issued or pending.

“Confluence Genetics has the right tools, talent and technology to shape soy innovation in ways that we’re only beginning to appreciate,” said Mike DeCamp, president and CEO of Expedition Ag Partners. “We at Expedition Ag believe Confluence Genetics has a promising future as a nimble innovation engine that will deliver value across the value chain, from farm gate to end user.”

Benson Hill

in March and received a commitment of about $11 million of debtor-in-possession financing.