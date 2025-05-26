MARLBORO, NJ. — The Cookie Department has expanded its partnership with United Airlines. Building on the success of its crispy double chocolate chip cookies as a snack for purchase onboard, United Airlines will now offer Buy a Bar, Give a Bar as a complimentary treat for First Class passengers on domestic flights.

With every bar provided to travelers, The Cookie Department donates bars to support food equity and combat food insecurity. The initiative reflects the company’s dedication to promoting nutritious options while making a tangible difference in communities nationwide.

“United Airlines was the perfect partner to introduce the world to our cookies and bars, as well as our mission,” said Andy Sheldon, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of The Cookie Department. “We are dedicated to creating exceptional products like Buy a Bar, Give a Bar, which aligns perfectly with United Airlines’ mission to provide the finest passenger experience.”

The Buy a Bar, Give a Bar line includes four flavors: apple cinnamon, oatmeal chocolate chip, blueberry pomegranate, and strawberry. Travelers will be able to enjoy the bars on United Airlines, while others may purchase them through The Cookie Department’s website.