LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC in November of 2024 completed its acquisition of CP Kelco, a supplier of pectin, specialty gums and other ingredients. Over the past six months Tate & Lyle has seen benefits from integrating CP Kelco.

Nick Hampton, chief executive officer of London-based Tate & Lyle, gave one example of a customer in North America experiencing challenges when stabilizing a high-protein fruit smoothie.

“In short, the formula kept curdling,” Hampton said in a May 23 earnings call to discuss fiscal-year results. “CP Kelco's technical service experts joined our existing team, and they introduced a specialty pectin, which resolved the customer's formulation issue. This is a great example of the power of the combination and the value it brings to our customers.”

He added that Tate & Lyle and CP Kelco previously worked in separate teams for a dairy customer in the Middle East.

“Now these two teams are combined, the customer is very happy and asking us to design multiple new solutions, expanding our growth opportunities with them,” Hampton said.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, Tate & Lyle gave fiscal-year pro forma results, a scenario under which Tate & Lyle would have acquired CP Kelco on April 1, 2024. Under pro forma results, EBITDA was ₤446 million ($602 million), up 5% from the previous fiscal year, with Tate & Lyle’s EBITDA up 4% to ₤338 million and CP Kelco’s EBITDA up 9% to ₤108 million. Fiscal-year pro forma revenue was ₤2.12 billion ($2.87 billion), down 3%. Tate & Lyle’s revenue of ₤1.51 billion was down 5%, reflecting the pass through of input cost deflation. CP Kelco’s revenue was ₤612 million, up 3%.

In the company’s Food & Beverage Solutions segment, revenue decreased 7% to ₤1.23 billion. Volume increased 3%, but price/mix fell 10%, reflecting declines of 6 percentage points from the pass-through of input cost deflation, 3 percentage points of mix as some customers reformulated to reduce cost and 1 percentage point of price, mainly in Europe. In North America, revenue decreased 4% to ₤650 million as dairy made volume gains, but bakery remained soft.

In the Sucralose segment, revenue increased 16% to ₤193 million thanks to robust customer orders and the benefit of productivity-driven gains at a company facility in Alabama, according to Tate & Lyle. In the Primary Products Europe segment, revenue fell 21% to ₤87 million as Tate & Lyle continues to transition capacity to specialty ingredients.

Tate & Lyle on April 1 began operating as one combined business under three operating segments: Americas, which made 51% of Tate & Lyle’s revenue in the fiscal year ended March 31; Europe, Middle East and Africa, which made up 31% of the revenue; and Asia Pacific, which made up 18% of the revenue.

In the current fiscal year, Tate & Lyle expects revenue to increase toward the higher end of the 4% to 6% range that the company seeks to achieve each year.

“While we await further clarification on tariffs, we currently expect that for the year ended March 31, 2026, in constant currency and compared to pro forma comparatives, we will deliver revenue growth at or slightly below the bottom of our medium-term range with EBITDA growth ahead of revenue, balancing productivity, cost synergies and investment in future growth,” Hampton said.

He said the tariffs are manageable for Tate & Lyle.

“And as with all of the other challenges we faced over the last five years-- COVID, macro inflation, destocking, stocking -- we'll manage it well,” Hampton said.