While it sounds easy, loading up batters and doughs with fruits and nuts comes with some challenges. It’s important to manage moisture and color bleeding.

“When you’re working with real fruits and nuts, there’s always that balance between flavor, texture, pH and process,” said Nicolas Nayener, research and development lab manager, Eurogerm K. “These ingredients can be tricky to play with, but with the right approach, they really bring something special to a recipe.”

It is paramount to consider how these bits and pieces will impact the final product. Distribution and batch-to-batch consistency reflect quality.

“If you do not like fruit bleeding, it is recommended to stir fruit ingredients in at the last second with as little agitation as possible,” said Charles Morrill, senior research chef, Ocean Spray Ingredient. “To avoid fruit bleeding altogether, dried fruit is a perfect substitute and actually delivers better concentrated fruit flavors because of the drying process.”

He said that when working with fresh fruit ingredients, rinse them and then toss them in flour before folding them into the batter or dough. This gives them a better foothold, so they don’t sink to the bottom. With nuts, pea-sized pieces help with distribution.

Jennifer Olmstead, senior director of US marketing and communications, California Walnut Board and Commission explained that walnuts contain a natural pigment called anthocyanin, which when baked into foods may undergo a chemical reaction that can cause the walnuts to turn the surrounding batter or dough purple or blue. There are ways to prevent this, like tossing them with flour to create a barrier between the nuts and the rest of the batter or dough.

“Using small walnut pieces helps distribute them more evenly throughout the batter or dough, reducing the concentration of anthocyanins in any one area and minimizing or eliminating the color change,” Olmstead said.

Adding minimally processed fruit and nut ingredients to baked goods is a wholesome approach to making baked goods better-for-you snacks.

