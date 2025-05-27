HOUSTON — Quality Bakery Products (QBP) has introduced two new products: artisan fruit cake and retail pie shells.

The artisan fruit cake is a “rich and moist classic filled with carefully selected fruits and nuts, imbued with a feeling of warmth and tradition,” according to the company.

Meanwhile, the new retail pie shells are handcrafted from the same dough that QBP uses for its Artisan Table’s pies.

“It’s not about products, but an invitation to experience real baking,” said the Artisan Table team. “There is history in the dough, intention in the making and joy in the result.”

Headquartered in Houston, QBP is a manufacturer of premium baked foods, including semi-finished doughs, batters, shells and finished baked foods. The company also operates a filling facility for sweet and savory liquid and semi-liquid products.