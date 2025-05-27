WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission has dismissed a four-month-old lawsuit against PepsiCo Inc. that claimed the food and beverage giant engaged in illegal price discrimination favoring a major big-box retailer.

Filed Jan. 17 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York by then-FTC chair Lina Khan, the lawsuit charged PepsiCo with violating the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Robinson-Patman Act, which prohibits suppliers from charging different prices — including discounts — to various retailers. However, the FTC on May 22 voted 3-0 to toss out the case, with current chair Andrew Ferguson contending the suit was hurried to court for political reasons and lacked evidence showing that PepsiCo favored certain retailers in its pricing.

“The Biden-Harris FTC rushed to authorize this case just three days before President Trump’s inauguration in a nakedly political effort to commit this administration to pursuing little more than a hunch that Pepsi had violated the law,” Ferguson said. “Taxpayer dollars should not be used for legally dubious partisan stunts. The FTC’s outstanding staff will instead get back to work protecting consumers and ensuring a fair and competitive business environment.”

FTC commissioner Melissa Holyoak joined Ferguson in his statement on the case, while commissioner Mark Meador issued a concurring opinion. The vote came without a full five-member FTC board. Back in March, President Donald Trump fired Democratic FTC commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, who are now suing the administration, claiming they were illegally dismissed without cause.

Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo applauded the FTC’s dismissal of the suit. When the case was announced in January, PepsiCo denied allegations of price discrimination and blasted the suit for incorrectly interpreting the Robinson-Patman Act, misunderstanding the retail marketplace and being filed in a partisan manner.

“PepsiCo is pleased with the FTC’s further consideration and withdrawal of this matter, including the review and remarks of the commissioners,” PepsiCo said. “PepsiCo has always and will continue to provide all customers with fair, competitive and non-discriminatory pricing, discounts and promotional value.”

In filing the lawsuit, the Khan-led FTC had accused PepsiCo of offering more favorable pricing and benefits, such as promotional payments, for years to an unnamed “large, big-box retailer” — identified in media reports as Walmart — while denying those benefits to other retailers such as large supermarket chains, independent grocers and local convenience stores, putting them at a competitive disadvantage and resulting in higher pricing for US shoppers.

“When firms like Pepsi give massive retailers a leg up, it tilts the playing field against small firms and ultimately inflates prices for American consumers,” Khan said in announcing the suit against PepsiCo. “The FTC’s action will help ensure all grocers and other businesses — no matter the size — can get a fair shake and compete on the merits of their skill, efficiency, and talent.”

The suit came at a time when food retailers and suppliers faced widespread claims of price-gouging amid high grocery prices stoked by elevated inflation from pandemic-driven supply disruptions. The FTC voted 3-2 to proceed with the case, with Ferguson and Holyoak dissenting on the same grounds that led them to vote to expunge the suit in May.

The pricing lawsuit against PepsiCo was filed in January by then-FTC chair Lina Khan, just days before President Trump’s inauguration. Source: © JETCITYIMAGE – STOCK.ADOBE.COM





Questions about Robinson-Patman enforcement

For years, grocery retailers and other industry stakeholders have urged federal lawmakers and regulators to crack down on so-called retail “power buyers,” claiming that big-box chains, large online grocers and other major grocery retailers engage in anticompetitive behavior that puts smaller competitors at a marked disadvantage in supply and pricing.

Independent grocers, in particular, have said they’re being squeezed by big retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Target and Dollar General, among others, that use their scale to command more favorable supply terms, lower pricing, special product package sizes and first call on high-demand items.

Though noting that the Robinson-Patman Act offers protection from such practices, small food retailers claim the law hasn’t been enforced for decades. The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent grocery sector, reiterated calls for improved Robinson-Patman enforcement in a May 22 comment on the FTC dismissal of the PepsiCo pricing lawsuit.

“All three FTC commissioners affirmed that the Robinson-Patman Act remains valid law and should be actively enforced,” the NGA said. “Chairman Ferguson has been clear: The statute should be used to address abuses of buyer power that harm fair competition in the marketplace.

“The National Grocers Association remains steadfast in its advocacy to restore a level playing field for independent grocers through vigorous Robinson-Patman enforcement, a policy that aligns with the Trump administration’s dedication to strengthening Main Street businesses. We urge the FTC to make good on its word to ensure that all competitors — including independent grocers, wholesalers and suppliers — can effectively serve American communities without the undue influence of dominant buyers and unfair market practices.”