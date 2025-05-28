Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Ashley Nickelsen, founder and chief executive officer, B.T.R. Nation, San Francisco, is on a mission to provide people snacks that not only tide them over but support their health and quality of life.

“Everyone wants to feel good, everyone is looking for quality of life, longevity, and for us, we feel like you should be able to enjoy your snacks and not have to make them at home,” Nickelsen said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Born out of a family tragedy and the excessive time Nickelsen spent in hospitals caring for her parents, she sought to create snacks that were better for you than vending machine offerings. Because of that B.T.R. is dedicated to avoiding ingredients that are inflammatory and being extremely transparent about what the bars contain.

“Our focus is transparency and being as clear and concise about what’s in our product as possible,” she said.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, learn about the story of B.T.R. Nation and how Nickelsen’s commitment to her never-ever list of ingredients has shaped the company’s R&D efforts.

is available to download on a range of applications, including

,

or wherever you listen to podcasts. It can also be accessed on

Since Sliced Bread

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

