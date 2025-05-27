Co-packers and full-service bakeries that serve the foodservice industry or have a ton of SKUs rely on multiple packaging formats. That can provide a challenge when it comes to the packaging line.

However, smaller buns and rolls can be packed in vertical baggers or in a pre-made bag while brioche and other items can be flow wrapped, noted Josh Becker, bakery and confection segment manager, Harpak-Ulma.

“One important thing for bakers to take note of is a flow wrapper can make a package to mimic the pre-made bag by leaving an extended amount of film on the package to be closed by a sealing machine (or closure) while also making the traditional sealed package flow wrappers are known for,” he said.

Bill Kehrli, vice president of sales and marketing at Cavanna Packaging USA, said many European commercial bakeries opt for flow wrapped bread while North American bakeries stick to premade bags. Part of the reason is the regulatory environment overseas.

“The government there is dictating cleaner labels for breads, which has limited certain ingredients that are used here but cannot be used in Europe,” he explained. “To get a better shelf life, European bakers are using a cleaner label in the ‘clean room’ with an alcohol spray and flow wrapping.”

Kehrli pointed out the pros and cons with flow wrapping bread. Shelf life can extend beyond 100 days without preservatives, which can allow greater distribution of cleaner label products.

However, there are the added costs of building a hygienic clean room operation. Flow wrappers can crank out more than 200 hermetically sealed packages a minute, but the price of these materials is greater than most bread bags.

“If you flow wrap a bread, you can still have a closure on the end of the bag for resealability,” he said. “You can have the ponytail look, and it’s tamper-evident.”

Vicky Chang, marketing manager, Amcor Flexibles North America, stated that some bakeries are increasingly using advanced packaging materials such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum sealing to create airtight packages to prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of premium breads.

Others are freezing baked goods to extend their presence in the retail environment.

“Gluten-free and other short shelf life bread packaging often use vacuum-sealed bags or airtight containers to extend freshness, while freezer case baked goods typically require packaging that protects against freezer burn and moisture,” she explained.

Veronica Ataya, director, marketing and innovation, St. Johns Packaging, mentioned that most quality bread bags can withstand freezing temperatures, but bakers of shelf-stable, gluten-free baked goods may opt for an outer bag with an inner MAP pouch that flushes out oxygen. Some flatbread and naan producers also use MAP packaging to suspend staling and extend freshness.

Bakers also are searching for new ways to creatively merchandise their brands, so they stand out in an already crowded bread aisle and the perimeter of the store.

Chang said Amcor offers Amplify proprietary print techniques and packaging finishes along with the Catalyst collaborative innovation team to help brands design packaging solutions for bakeries.

“Today’s retail space is changing at warp speed,” she observed. “Brand owners need to command attention in store more quickly, clearly and dramatically than ever before.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sliced Bread Packaging, click here.