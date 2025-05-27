Running the best bun and roll lines means keeping up with maintenance and proper cleaning on lines.

“It is essential that maintenance and cleaning staff perform the right actions at the right times,” said Maarten van der Coer, sales director, Verhoeven Bakery Equipment Family. “Periodic maintenance and thorough cleaning are crucial to ensure high efficiency and longer line life. By training staff regularly and establishing clear protocols, these mistakes can be effectively prevented.”

Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann Inc., said the biggest mistake he sees in every industry is the lack of emphasis in routine maintenance and service.

“Staying on top of this prevents catastrophic failure and prolongs machine life between services and replacements,” he said. “Look for equipment that is thoughtfully designed with hygienic standards in mind and washdown capable.”

With the introduction of glazed buns, pans must be washed frequently to remove the overspray on the pans, said Joakim Nordell, global category sales manager, bread and bun, Middleby Bakery.

“Using old pans with carbon steel bar bands will corrode, causing contaminations of products,” he said. “With the use of a washer comes the necessity for new pans with SS bar bands. Also pans should be washed right side up to minimize the risk of trapped water in the pan.”

When choosing equipment, it’s also important to understand the complexity of the unit and possible challenges associated with it.

“Work with management to identify open line time to schedule tasks and purchase equipment that is easy to clean and maintain,” said Jim Fontaine, bakery director/field service manager, Reiser.

Bruce Campbell, vice president of dough technologies, AMF Bakery Systems, said mistakes on the sanitation side often involve inadequate cleaning of hard-to-reach areas, especially around dough inclusions or high-fat products.

“Dividers with open-frame construction, washdown capabilities and top-loading sanitary seals allow for faster, more effective cleaning,” he added.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Buns & Rolls Processing, click here.