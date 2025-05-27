Ingredients can be subject to many temperature changes during storage, which will impact how they perform in the mixing bowl. Storing ingredients correctly keeps them at a controlled temperature and humidity levels, but moving ingredients pneumatically can also have an impact on their temperature. Pneumatic conveying uses air to move ingredients through piping to the mixer, and that air temperature can be transferred to the ingredients.

“Conditioning the air used for pneumatic transfer helps maintain cool and dry conditions, which is crucial for heat- or moisture-sensitive materials,” said Aaron Irvin, director of sales, Shick Esteve, a technology brand of Coperion. “For applications requiring significant temperature reductions, such as maintaining flour at 60°F or lower or in high-usage scenarios, cryogenic cooling can be an effective solution.”

ingredients aren’t too hot,” said Pieter Van Hoecke, business development manager, North America sales, Spiromatic. also noted that vacuum conveying can help ingredients maintain their temperature.

“Vacuum conveying pulls process air through your lines back to the vacuum blower so the heat generated by the blower is not injected into the line,” he explained. “Pressure-based conveying pushes hot air through the conveying and passes that temperature on.”

For conveying bulk dry ingredients, Girts noted that specialty systems are available to inject nitrogen into pneumatic conveying systems to reduce the temperature of bulk dry ingredients. While the temperature of dry ingredients can be challenging to control, he said precision is possible with the temperature of liquid ingredients.

“Water especially can be tightly controlled, even blended to specific temperatures to meet certain product formulation requirements,” he said.

In addition to cryogenic gases like liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide, David Rodrigues, food systems market manager, Zeppelin Systems USA, noted that cold air loops can be used to cool dry ingredients. Heat exchangers can also be installed downstream from air blowers to cool pneumatic conveying air flow.

“These systems collectively help maintain consistent ingredient temperatures, minimizing negative impacts and potentially improving product quality,” he said.

In addition to controlling the temperature in storage and conveying of ingredients, today’s automation allows bakers to test and track ingredients on a new level, which enables them to make adjustments and maintain consistency.

“Consistency and verification via sensors can catalog the process and be used as a tool to adjust other parameters to achieve a more consistent final product,” explained Kevin Pecha, sales manager, food, AZO.

He also pointed out that on-line sampling of ingredients can coordinate the different properties of flour such as gluten content and ash so bakers can adjust the process to compensate for any deviations.

The same systems allow bakers to subdue temperature changes and make needed adjustments.

“Pre-conditioning features for ingredients like flour cooling/drying systems or automated water temperature control systems help control temperature swings while also allowing ‘on-the-fly’ control adjustments based on actual ingredient temperatures,” explained Mitch Lund, chemical engineer and business development director, HaF Equipment.

Agriflex’s cooling system uses the company’s patented technology to enable bakery operators to decrease dough temperature by as much as 20°C. Alex Gaudenzi, brand and content manager, Agriflex, said this ensures a constant and homogenous temperature through self-regulations.

“Controlling the temperature of the dough has always been a key factor in achieving optimal and consistent quality of the finished production,” he said. “Stable and controllable parameters lead to a reduction in time and costs.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Ingredient Handling, click here.