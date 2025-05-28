PARSIPPANY, NJ. — B&G Foods Inc. has sold its Sclafani and Don Pepino canned tomato and sauce brands to Violet Foods LLC, a newly formed company of Amphora Equity Partners LLC, a private investment firm specializing in the packaged food and beverage sector.

Financial terms of the transaction, announced May 27, weren’t disclosed. Sclafani products include crushed tomatoes, tomato puree and whole peeled tomatoes, while Don Pepino’s product roster includes spaghetti and pizza sauce as well as crushed tomatoes under the Fattoria Fresca brand. The sale also includes the manufacturing facility in Williamstown, NJ, where the products are produced, according to Parsippany-based B&G.

B&G acquired the Sclafani, Don Pepino and Violet brands in November 2010 via its purchase of the Violet Packing LLC fresh-packed tomato products business from LaSalle Capital. Under the deal, B&G bought the Violet Packing name and its Williamstown manufacturing facility but not Violet Packing’s DeIorio pizza dough business, which LaSalle later sold to Rudolph Capital in 2019.

Plans call for B&G to use the net proceeds from the Sclafani and Don Pepino sale to pay down long-term debt. The two brands are part of B&G’s Specialty business unit, which also includes brands such as Crisco, Clabber Girl, Bear Creek, Polaner, B&G, B&M, Grandma’s, New York Style, Baker’s Joy, Underwood, Regina, TrueNorth, Static Guard, SugarTwin and Brer Rabbit.

“The divestiture of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands is consistent with our efforts to reshape our portfolio, focus on our core brands and reduce long-term debt,” said Kenneth “Casey” Keller, president and chief executive officer of B&G Foods. “We believe that Amphora is the right owner to support the future growth of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands.”

B&G had signaled back in May 2024 that it was continuing to reassess its product portfolio, including putting its frozen and canned vegetable brands Green Giant and Le Sueur under strategic review. B&G acquired the Green Giant and Le Sueur frozen and canned vegetables brands from General Mills Inc. in late 2015 and then in November 2023 sold the Green Giant US canned vegetable business to Seneca Foods Corp. after having divested the Back to Nature plant-based snacks brand in December 2022.

“B&G Foods remains committed to reshaping and restructuring our portfolio to sharpen focus, simplify our portfolio, improve margins and cash flow, and maximize future value creation,” Keller told analysts in a May 7 conference call on fiscal 2025 first-quarter results. “This is a very high priority for the company and critical to our future strategic direction and risk profile.”

Keller noted that “the end game is to create a more highly focused B&G Foods” with more cash flow, less debt, a more efficient cost structure and clear synergies within the portfolio, “ultimately to build a stable platform that can be the foundation for future focused M&A growth in our core business lines, principally spices and seasonings, Mexican meal preparation and baking staples.”

B&G continues to evaluate the divestiture of “some or all of the assets” in its Frozen & Vegetables business unit, Keller said.

“Green Giant remains a strong brand with broad awareness and distribution, and the Frozen & Vegetables (business unit) is on trend with health and dietary trends,” Keller said. “It just may not be the right fit with B&G Foods’ focus and capabilities, particularly since there are no plans to add more assets in the frozen portfolio, given the opportunities in our core shelf-stable businesses and overall capital constraints. We are also evaluating divestitures of other non-core business in the portfolio, with any proceeds from divestitures used to pay down debt.”

In the first quarter, B&G saw net sales drop 13% to $134.4 million in its Specialty unit (including Sclafani and Don Pepino) and fall 11% to $93.1 million in its Frozen & Vegetables unit (including Green Giant and La Sueur).