HELSINKI — Fazer Group is investing €11 million ($12.47 million) to expand its production facility in Lahti, Finland. The project comes in response to Finland’s 2024 nutritional recommendations, which encourage residents to increase the number of whole grains in their diets.

As part of the expansion, Fazer will add a new rye bread production line. First commissioned in April, the new line produces up to 25,000 Reissumies rye bread per hour. Reissumies is a soft piece of rye bread that is considered ideal for sandwiches and toast.

It also runs on green energy and reduces the carbon dioxide emissions of the Lahti bakery by 30%, Fazer said.

Fazer also said it will replace one of its pre-existing production lines with an electric production line.

The expansion is in line with Fazer’s goal to increase its whole grain bread offerings in Finland to 65% by 2030, up from 57% currently, the company said.

“We want to expand our offering with attractive and healthy rye products and increase domestic bread production,” said Marko Bergholm, managing director of Fazer Bakery Finland. “In Finland, we bake from 100% domestic grain.”

Fazer said the investment received funding through the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland, which the sub-organization Business Finland granted for the rye bread line’s electrification in the form of an energy subsidy.