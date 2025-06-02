 Skip To Content
4 Ways to Prepare for Packaging EPR

06.02.2025
By Staff

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws are reshaping waste management in the U.S. by shifting the financial and operational burden of packaging waste disposal from local governments to producers—companies that manufacture, package, and sell consumer goods. As more states adopt EPR legislation, businesses must adapt to evolving regulations or face financial penalties.

EPR has existed in Canada and Europe for many years. Currently, seven U.S. states have enacted EPR legislation: California, Colorado, Maine, Oregon, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Washington. Oregon will be the first state to start collecting EPR fees in July 2025, followed by Colorado in 2026, California in 2027, and Maine, Washington, New Jersey, and Minnesota between 2028 and 2030. Additionally, twelve other states are discussing EPR legislation, and more are expected to follow in the short term.

EPR is here to stay and will represent an added cost for brand owners. The fees will vary from state to state and from one packaging material to another, including plastic, paper, glass, aluminum, etc.

By putting the onus on the company making decisions on the type of packaging used for the product, EPR aims to impact packaging decisions at the design phase and encourage companies to make better choices for their products' packaging.


A diagram of a product AI-generated content may be incorrect.Source: SJP


How Can Brand Owners Prepare for EPR?

Here are a few ideas to help companies prepare for EPR:

  1. Plastics Reduction – Right-Sizing: Since EPR payments will be calculated based on the total weight of packaging placed on the market, it is critical to reduce packaging weight as much as possible. Companies need to right-size the packaging for all products, making the product-to-packaging ratio as high as possible and eliminating unnecessary packaging. For example, the inner wrap for some breads might be a good feature for consumer experience but it will represent an added cost to the brand owner. In other cases, a larger bag for some breads might be unnecessary when a smaller bag could suffice. Everything needs to be considered.
  2. Plastics Reduction - Downgauging: Modern extrusion technology allows for the use of superior resins to reduce the thickness of packaging without compromising its performance. St. Johns Packaging has extensive expertise in this area, having successfully downgauged numerous products over the years using five-layer extrusion technology and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This process has preserved the feel of the bag, maintained line speeds and performance of packing lines at bakeries, and upheld the shelf-life of the product. It is truly a win-win-win-win scenario: reduced plastic usage, lower costs, consistent performance, and decreased EPR fees.
  3. Recyclability: EPR fees are expected to be eco-modulated, meaning there would be a lower fee for packaging with more sustainable attributes. Recyclable packaging is expected to have a lower fee compared to unrecyclable structures. Companies should move away from multi-material laminates towards mono-material recyclable packaging.
  4. Incorporating Recycled Content: Packaging with recycled content could benefit from a lower EPR fee, incentivizing companies to use more recycled content. There might also be similar incentives for the incorporation of bio-based content. St. Johns Packaging has been a pioneer in incorporating recycled content in bread bags and can offer solutions compliant with food contact regulations worldwide.


A green arrow and blue arrow with text AI-generated content may be incorrect.Source: SJP and Shutterstock 

Key Terms in U.S. EPR Laws:

  • Who is considered a producer and responsible for paying EPR fees? Companies selling products under their own brand are the responsible party. For third-party manufactured products, the brand owner assumes responsibility.
  • What type of packaging products will be affected? Consumer goods, packaging, and single-use products requiring proper disposal, recycling, or repurposing. This includes different packaging materials such as flexible plastics, paper, rigid plastics, glass, and aluminum, among others.
  • What are the EPR fees? The fees will vary by state, and so far, Oregon is the only state with estimated fees already published. As more states start their EPR programs, there will be more information on the types of fees per packaging material.
  • What are Eco-Modulation Fees? These are fees imposed on producers based on the sustainability of their packaging. Recyclable packaging or packaging with recycled and/or bio-based content is expected to have lower fees.
  • Compliance Deadlines and State Regulations:

Seven states have already enacted EPR legislation, including California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Washington and Oregon. In Oregon, producers should have already reported their 2024 volumes by the end of April and will begin to pay in July 2025. Connecticut, Maryland, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington have already introduced EPR laws for packaging in 2025.

How Can Businesses Reduce Costs with Sustainable Packaging Solutions?

Baking companies should thoroughly assess their entire packaging portfolio and collaborate with suppliers like St. Johns Packaging to enhance their packaging. This includes adopting sustainable solutions such as reducing packaging weight by downgauging, incorporating recycled content, and optimizing design to minimize waste and plastic usage. St. Johns Packaging is committed to working with baking companies to identify the best packaging solutions for their needs.


