4 Ways to Prepare for Packaging EPR

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws are reshaping waste management in the U.S. by shifting the financial and operational burden of packaging waste disposal from local governments to producers—companies that manufacture, package, and sell consumer goods. As more states adopt EPR legislation, businesses must adapt to evolving regulations or face financial penalties.
EPR has existed in Canada and Europe for many years. Currently, seven U.S. states have enacted EPR legislation: California, Colorado, Maine, Oregon, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Washington. Oregon will be the first state to start collecting EPR fees in July 2025, followed by Colorado in 2026, California in 2027, and Maine, Washington, New Jersey, and Minnesota between 2028 and 2030. Additionally, twelve other states are discussing EPR legislation, and more are expected to follow in the short term.
EPR is here to stay and will represent an added cost for brand owners. The fees will vary from state to state and from one packaging material to another, including plastic, paper, glass, aluminum, etc.
By putting the onus on the company making decisions on the type of packaging used for the product, EPR aims to impact packaging decisions at the design phase and encourage companies to make better choices for their products' packaging.
How Can Brand Owners Prepare for EPR?
Here are a few ideas to help companies prepare for EPR:
Key Terms in U.S. EPR Laws:
Seven states have already enacted EPR legislation, including California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Washington and Oregon. In Oregon, producers should have already reported their 2024 volumes by the end of April and will begin to pay in July 2025. Connecticut, Maryland, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Washington have already introduced EPR laws for packaging in 2025.
How Can Businesses Reduce Costs with Sustainable Packaging Solutions?Baking companies should thoroughly assess their entire packaging portfolio and collaborate with suppliers like St. Johns Packaging to enhance their packaging. This includes adopting sustainable solutions such as reducing packaging weight by downgauging, incorporating recycled content, and optimizing design to minimize waste and plastic usage. St. Johns Packaging is committed to working with baking companies to identify the best packaging solutions for their needs.
