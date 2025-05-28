ATCHISON, KAN. — Martin Roper has been elected chairman of the board of directors of MGP Ingredients, Inc., The announcement comes a little more than a month after Roper joined the board.

Roper is chief executive officer and member of the board of Vita Coco Co. He also serves on the board of Fintech, a solutions provider for beverage alcohol retailers and distributors. He previously was CEO of The Boston Beer Co. and was on its board of directors as well as on the board of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. and Bio-Nutritional Research Group, Inc.

“Martin’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the company as we continue our evolution into a premier, branded spirits organization,” said Brandon Gall, interim president and chief executive officer, and chief financial officer. “His deep industry expertise, fresh perspective, and strong track record of value creation in the public markets will be highly valuable as MGP enters its next phase of growth.”

In addition to Roper’s appointment, the board has named Jennifer Lowry as the chair of the Audit Committee, Todd Siwak as the chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, and Tom Gerke as the chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the Board.