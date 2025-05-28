MONTREAL — Lallemand Baking launched its online ordering platform LallShop. Designed to streamline the ordering experience and improve efficiency, LallShop offers a user-friendly interface, including placing an order on Amazon, allowing customers to manage orders and access documentation.

The new platform allows customers access to specification sheets, certificates of analysis, invoices and other important documentation whenever they need it. In addition, customers can monitor the status of orders from placement to delivery. LallShop is pivotal in automating internal processes, improving accuracy and efficiency across the supply chain, according to the company.

To fully realize these benefits, Lallemand will be transitioning to LallShop for order placement. The company’s customer service teams are available to assist with any questions, concerns or issues, either by email, phone or through the platform’s integrated support system.

Customers can access the new platform by scheduling a call through their sales representative for tailored assistance with onboarding and transition to the platform.