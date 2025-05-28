DUSSELDORF, GERMANY — At iba 2025, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, May 18-22, Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer, the American Bakers Association (ABA), and Cordia Harrington, co-chair and founder of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Crown Bakeries, and former chair of the ABA, shared insights into the US baking industry with the global baking community.

The industry faces many challenges and a rapid pace of change, from consumer trends and demands that are impacting regulations as well as the incredible speed of technological innovation.

Although bakery volume and unit sales are soft, Dell said the US baking industry remains optimistic. Quick-service restaurant sales, in particular, are down, which is a major channel for Harrington’s Crown Bakeries, which supplies croissants, bagels, buns and English muffins to those customers, among other offerings.

“We’ve seen trends for breakfast and snacks really taking off, and we believe that with a little a bit of innovation, a little bit of tweaking, those sandwich sales will come back,” Harrington said. “Sandwiches are still important to our daily diet, but we’re a little pickier. Some want gluten-free; some have different preferences of the type of bun they want on their product, and we’re working with our customers to satisfy as many palates as possible.”

In addition to impacting sales and new product development, consumer demands can impact global regulations as well, and it’s something the ABA and other industry organizations are trying to get ahead of.

“The consumer is changing, and they want to know what is in their food,” Dell said, referencing the patchwork of ingredient bans occurring in the United States at the state government level and around the world in different regions.

Another regulatory issue ABA is trying to get ahead of is the banning of PFAS in Europe with mandatory compliance required in five years. Five member countries of the European Union backed a broad ban last year, and a proposal is expected at the earliest in 2026, according to reporting by Reuters. Exemptions for industrial uses are being considered.

Dell noted that his main takeaway from iba were incredible advances in automation and technology at the show.

“Last iba sustainability was a standout topic, but this year it seems to be automation and artificial intelligence (AI),” he said.

Harrington sees much opportunity from AI to assist with the business of baking: training, preventative maintenance, customer service, and improving bakery operations and products. She said Crown Bakeries is currently implementing AI for QA, training, and preventative maintenance in as many of its nine facilities. She was quick to point out that AI will not replace labor but come alongside and train employees who will be upskilled to work with AI.

“Those of us who have been in the baking business a long time need to pivot and take the time to learn what AI can do for our business,” she said. “I know I don’t know enough about how it can help our business, but I know it’s the future. I owe it to the future of my company and the industry to learn as much as I can.”

Dell noted that being present at a trade show where the global industry comes together is critical now, more than ever, as the baking industry becomes more entwined cross-culturally. An increasing number of US baking companies are entering the European market and vice versa to reach new markets.

“We work and live in a global supply chain and marketplace, and we need to learn from each other now more than ever,” he said.