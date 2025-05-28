DUSSELDORF, GERMANY — Tariffs enacted by the Trump administration are probably here to stay, though greater clarity on these tariffs is soon to come, said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the American Bakers Association (ABA).

“The president announced that in the next couple of weeks they'll have some certain rates out for countries that we're partnering with,” said Dell during a panel discussion at iba 2025, held May 18-22 in Düsseldorf, Germany. “So hopefully we'll see more trade stability achieved.”

The Trump administration’s tariff policy includes a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, a 30% tariff on China (recently lowered from 145%), and a 10% universal tariff on all trade partners.

Dell said the ABA is working to educate Members of Congress and the Executive Branch on tariffs’ impact on the baking industry. He pointed out, however, that the baking industry is a resilient one.

“We recently had our [ABA] convention, and I was wondering how the feeling was going to be with tariffs just coming out,” Dell said. “And it was so positive. All the bakers were like, “We've been through a lot of stuff. We can make it through this.’”

Inflation was another topic of discussion during the panel, as it remains a top issue for American consumers. Ninety-four percent of consumers are concerned about the cost of living today, according to ABA’s Bakery Playbook research conducted by 210 Analytics. This consumer sentiment is also widespread internationally, driving some concern for the bakery category, said Frank Kleiner, chief executive officer of Harry-Brot, Schenefeld, Germany.

“The consumer situation is unstable,” he said. “People are keeping money back, or they spend it on something different than bakery items or bread. This is the big challenge at the moment in the market; there is no growth.”

While consumers are cutting back, Dell noted they are still looking to indulge. Younger generations are especially likely to indulge in baked goods around holidays and special occasions, ABA’s research found, and Dell said that bakers should market their products around these events.

Despite the economic challenges facing the baking industry, Sebastian Gooding, chief executive officer of foodservice B2B for Valora, Muttenz, Switzerland, said his outlook remains very positive.

“If I was going to be anywhere to go through a crisis, I’d be in the baking industry,” he said.