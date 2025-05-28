The baking industry’s reaction to the uncertainty of the first quarter of 2025 is clearly recorded in the results of BEMA Intel’s most recent Member Pulse Survey. After ending 2024 on a high note following the presidential election, the industry’s optimism snapped back as President Donald Trump’s tariffs dominated the news cycle.

“The BEMA Intel this quarter echoes loud and clear that this uncertainty has scrunched budgets or put projects on hold as baking companies wait to see where tariffs settle,” said Craig Souser, president, JLS Automation and board member of BEMA.

When it comes to bookings, only 15% of equipment suppliers reported bookings were up compared to 38% at the end of Q4. A retraction in those reporting increased bookings is normal as one year ends and another begins — as five years of BEMA Intel data reveals — though there are two notable differences this time.

First, the number of equipment suppliers reporting increased bookings has not been this low since Q2 of 2020, the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

Secondly, this bounce is paired with the fact that only 66% of equipment manufacturers expressed a positive business outlook for the next six months. That is the lowest percentage of equipment suppliers with a positive outlook since BEMA Intel started in Q2 of 2020 and down 22 points from the previous quarter.

The driver of this retraction appears to be President Trump’s tariff announcements, policies and pauses during the first quarter of 2025 and the uncertainty created in global trade and supply chain, according to both Souser and Clay Miller, president of Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery company, and chair of BEMA.

“From a business perspective, it can be hard to deal with and feel confident week to week, month to month, quarter to quarter when it comes to forecasting,” Miller said. “Even with the positive news, the latest on Chinese tariffs being paused, we’re staying in position and continuing to brace for impact.”

Souser noted that while tariffs can pour cold water on investment moods, the real threat has been the lack of certainty or consistent plans coming from the administration.

“We need a defined strategy and policy, instead of ongoing shooting from the hip,” he said. “Businesses are amazingly resilient and resourceful; even if it was bad news, we’ll find a way to deal with it. It gets painful holding your breath.”

Given the news cycle, it was not surprising to either Souser or Miller what the Member Pulse survey revealed about the evolving challenges equipment suppliers are facing. Seventy-nine percent of BEMA members cited trade uncertainties as a top challenge, compared to 49% in Q4 of 2024. Increased raw material costs jumped from 28% in Q4 of 2024 to 51% of Q1 of 2025, and unfavorable business climate jumped up to 42% from 25%.

There were silver linings, however. Labor difficulties have eased with only a quarter of suppliers citing workforce as a challenge at the beginning of this year. This number has been steadily declining for the past year.

“That was surprising because one of the biggest challenges we hear about is workforce, though that might be mostly from the bakers,” Miller pointed out.

Those concerned about a weaker domestic economy also went down from 35% to 30% quarter to quarter.

“That’s a positive for BEMA members that are US-based manufacturing companies selling to US bakers,” Miller said.

The Industry Indicator data remains fairly steady. Ingredient indexes for indulgent baked goods continued to rise, reflecting rising egg and cocoa prices, while those indexes for staples like bagels, crackers and bread remained relatively unchanged.

Overall bakery sales, as reported by Circana, remained flat, though different categories stood out for growth and declines.

In-store bakery bread saw a 7.8% unit growth from a year ago. Cakes in the commercial aisle saw dollar sales and unit sales down 9.2% and 8.2% respectively.

Donuts experienced growth in both the commercial aisle (3.1% dollar sales and 3.7% unit sales) and in-store bakery (7.0% dollar sales and 0.9% unit sales). Brownies, bars and squares in the commercial aisle saw declines while the in-store bakery for this category experienced growth.

Snack cakes in the commercial aisle, saw significant declines with 6.7% and 7.7% drops in dollar and unit sales, respectively. Snack bars/granola bars in the commercial aisle saw a modest decrease with 2.3% and 3.2% declines in dollar and unit sales, respectively.

“The industry indicators help us understand why one part of the business is doing better than another,” Miller said. “Indulgent baked goods, specifically cakes, bars and snack cakes, struggled in the commercial aisle.”

While Q1 2025 reveals the impact of trade and economic uncertainty , Souser and Miller both noted that the future isn’t all doom and gloom. Souser added that investment will always happen no matter what the timing is.

“Sometimes equipment has become obsolete, or they’ve put off automation for too long or the return on investment is too good to pass up,” he said. “By and large, though, I think everyone is in a wait-and-see moment.”