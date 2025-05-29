STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN — Lantmännen has invested 700 million Swedish krona ($72.64 million) to build a new production facility in Örebro, Sweden.

The nearly 140,000-square-foot facility will span three floors and be built within the existing facility area, Lantmännen said.

Construction on the facility will begin this fall with plans to begin operations in 2027.

“With the expansion, we are increasing capacity and thus Swedish food production,” said Jonas Lindell, managing director of Lantmännen Unibake Sweden. “The building incorporates a range of measures that support our climate ambitions — including solar panels and technology upgrades. These enhancements reflect our continued focus on responsible growth and incremental improvements in environmental performance.”

Lantmännen has operated a bakery in Örebro since 1963, which has grown to become one of Europe’s largest specialty bakeries and hold a production capacity of more than two million pieces per day. The company previously inaugurated a central warehouse in the facility area in 2023.