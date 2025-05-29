Finding the right balance of customers is something CraftMark Bakery, Indianapolis, strives to get right. That means serving customers with big orders and long runs along with being nimble and flexible enough for smaller orders.

“We’re a private label commercial bakery that develops and manufacturers formulas for our customers,” said Kurt Seagrist, chief executive officer. “These customers are blue chip QSR and retail in-store bakery brands that move high volumes of product. But in some cases, those large customers require smaller runs such as seasonal LTOs. And we’re getting better and better at responding to these opportunities. That’s a real benefit for our customers that allow them to have a point of difference in the marketplace.”

CraftMark meets quarterly with customers to maintain strong partnerships.

“We develop and design products specifically for our customers,” said Liz Rayo, senior vice president of marketing and innovation. “We’re about building their brands because we have no branded products. We’re not a consumer-facing brand.”

CraftMark has a robust research and development team, with three managers and two technicians in addition to the team leader, Jim Little, senior vice president, R&D and innovation.

“Jim has another three people that he leads and guides with our CI (continuous improvement) team,” said Mike Bartikoski, chief operating officer. “It’s kind of our mesh point between R&D and operations. Since so much of what we’re doing is looking at how do we get better at waste and line performance, there’s a tremendous amount of interaction from a process perspective with formulation and how it performs on the line.”

The CI team assists with equipment launches, among other tasks. For instance, Little’s department will be working with operations when the company adds robotics to the RTE cookie line’s packaging department later this year to ensure things go smoothly.

The R&D department has a wide range of experience across the bakery with many who have worked in other areas. That builds a stronger team as they work on cookies, flatbread, frozen bread dough and muffins.

“One thing I think is interesting and unique about the R&D team is how cross-functional we are. That’s a nice way of saying I poach people from other departments,” Little joked.

Team members work on developing new projects, although much of their time is spent on optimizing existing products. Clients are always trying to find ways to cut costs without affecting product quality. That’s become especially true for items with eggs and chocolate as those prices have skyrocketed. Having options customers can turn to provides peace of mind, Little said

“Someone said, ‘Look, we don’t want to cheapen our product by putting in a compound instead of true chocolate,’ but we had those options, and we did a lot of work around that,” he said. “And some have done that. They’ve put in a mix of compound and chocolate to offset costs.”

Clean label formulations are a growing request for Little’s team, especially in foodservice.

“I’d say five years ago there wasn’t a whole lot of emphasis on it,” he explained. “Part of the industry is changing. It’s probably not changing as fast as QSR did. … Poundage-wise, most of what we do is clean label.”

Little said his team is particularly adept in extending shelf life of products for in-store bakery items and reverse engineering products, which is taking an existing product and developing the formula for it.

“It’s our bread and butter to reverse engineer something and develop a formula that’s more well-defined and gives the customer formula ownership,” he said.

As Zakian led a tour around CraftMark Bakery, the expertise and thought he put into the facility was evident as he explained the how and why behind the bakery’s design.

“Each room is independent,” he said. “They are made of refrigeration panels, so they’re sealed walls, sealed walk-on ceilings. Each room has two air handling units so we draw fresh air from the outside.”

Rooms are kept at the right temperature for each product.

“The frozen line rooms are all refrigerated. We keep the rooms at 62F,” he said. “On the frozen lines, you’ll see there’s a lot of stainless steel in there, and you want that metal to be the same temperature as the dough that you’re running.”

The flatbread RTE line is kept at about 80F. Although the company has made equipment changes over the years, it generally stays with the brands the company started with for consistency. For instance, all the mixers in the bakery are Sancassiano, which makes things easier for sanitation and maintenance.

“When you walk up to an HMI control panel, even though it’s a different line, they all look the same,” Zakian explained. “You’re not maintaining seven different mixing systems.”

The production lines are fed by Shick Esteve bulk ingredient handling systems. Dry ingredients are housed in an enclosed room with 10 silos holding 200,000 lbs each, eight for flour and two for sugar, with an adjacent room housing Great Western flour sifters. In another nearby room are five 60,000-lb liquid tanks, two for whole eggs, two for cream yeast and one for oil. Because of their limited shelf life, batches of yeast and eggs are not mixed together. Once one of the tanks is emptied, it is cleaned before another batch is loaded.

Minor ingredients are scaled by hand. The bakery has the ability to fulfill special requests beyond the standard bulk ingredients, such as heat-treated flour or finely granulated sugar. All ingredients are given an internal label to ensure traceability.

To ensure food safety, CraftMark keeps incoming corrugated boxes away from the production lines so dust from opening them doesn’t get into the food. Forklifts are also kept outside production rooms. They move in wide corridors ringing the rooms.

Outside the cookie dough production rooms are temperature-controlled storage rooms for fats — butter, margarine and butter blends. Inside the rooms, the 1,800-lb batches of dough go through two mixing stages. A bowl elevator dumps the cookie dough into Baker Perkins wirecut depositors. After a ride through GEA spiral freezers, cookie dough is packed in Triangle and Rovema baggers in layer bags, which are smaller than standard bulk packages.

“We chose this method from a food safety aspect,” Zakian explained. “In our view, this is much safer than bulk packaging into a case because you’re not constantly opening and closing a box in a storage freezer.”

The bags go through a Heat and Control CEIA metal detector and an Ishida checkweigher and then are packed via Pearson case packers. The box is then sealed and goes through another metal detector. Boxes are conveyed into the palletizing room — kept at a cool 40F to avoid frost buildup — via Ryson spiral conveyors where three Fanuc palletizers stack and shrink wrap boxes before they go into the storage freezer. The lines can generate 11 to 12 pallets of product an hour.

On the PDM lines, after the batters are mixed in the 800-lb capacity Sancassiano mixers, they go through Alimec depositors that can deposit up to four items in a muffin cup, the first for batter, the second for inclusions like chocolate chips or blueberries, one for a drizzle and the last for streusel topping. This gives the bakery ample opportunity to customize items. The muffin cups then go to a spiral freezer before being packaged.

On the RTE flatbread lines, after mixing, the doughs go through Fritsch laminating lines that can produce a variety of shapes. On the day Baking & Snack visited, the bakery was manufacturing thin lavash flatbreads using a laminated dough. Product is baked quickly in a Babbco oven. Before entering JLS Talon robotic pick-and-place packaging machines, air is shot up through the conveyors to ensure the flatbreads release properly from the belts.

On the RTE cookie line, products are packaged either individually with Campbell horizontal flow wrappers or manually in clamshells after being ambient cooled on a GEA spiral cooler. Later this year, the bakery will install an automated packaging system for the clamshells that will increase capacity fourfold.

Another planned upgrade for this year is a Niverplast Bread Counter packaging system on one of the frozen bread lines.

All of the products are frozen before they leave the bakery, which has 6,600 pallet positions in its onsite storage with another 2,800 positions nearby.

Although a couple of the bakery’s production lines are at 100% capacity, leaders say they have plenty of capacity available. After a flurry of building the bakery for the first few years, then getting through COVID and its aftermath, the company is poised for the next phase of growth. The management team is eager to build on their successes as they look forward to the future.

“We’re really just a young company, getting our feet on the ground and going after the total marketplace and building the capacities here,” Seagrist said. “We focus on three things. First, we prioritize food safety and quality above all. That’s paramount to our success in the marketplace. Secondly, having the best-in-class operational systems inside the building to give us operational leverage in the marketplace. Then we channel those two strengths into developing lasting partnerships with top-tier customers.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on CraftMark Bakery, click here.