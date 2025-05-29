When it comes to expanding the market for their products, some snack manufacturers are expanding their horizons and looking beyond their conventional categories to grow sales.

Rudolph Foods, for instance, is promoting its Krutones, or pork rind croutons, which make consumers see the snack in a new way. The 2-oz packs come in Italian Herb or Butter and Garlic flavors.

“It’s a keto-friendly pork rind salad topping that gives the salty juxtaposition that you’re used to with croutons,” said Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing for the Dallas-based company. “They have no gluten, no carbs, and it’s a nice out-of-the-snack-aisle niche. It’s reframing the way people think about pork rinds.”

The category’s sales have softened as budget-minded households traded down or searched for more affordable private label options in a value-driven snacking environment while the major brands saw their share of ups and downs.

Singleton said both grocery and convenience stores were affected by declines in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) spending.

Innovation is the lifeblood that’s pumping up this category. He added that Rudolph Foods now has “air-fried” pork rinds in its new product pipeline that are “indistinguishable” from traditional ones.

“You can’t just do things the same way,” Singleton said. “We have to drive consumer trial and category volume with new products.”

David Walsh, vice president of membership and communications for SNAC International, mentioned that snacking has long been a home to new product development where the barrier for entry isn’t as great as in frozen foods and other parts of the grocery store.

“It’s a little easier to experiment with new formats, new flavors and new products to see what’s working and what’s not and to shift to something else very quickly,” he said.

One movement that’s gaining momentum involves product mashups, which are hybrid snacks that cross over two categories.

For instance, The Campbell’s Co., Camden, NJ, rolled out Snack Factory Pop’ums that blend the texture and flavor of popcorn and pretzels. Fairfield, NJ-based 7 Mile Brands launched Pretzelized Snacks with Pretzel Crackers and Pretzel Pita Chips.

Many snacks now routinely compete in one another’s category, and it’s often difficult to determine whether a chocolate-coated nutrition bar loaded with peanuts should be considered a candy bar geared toward an adult market.

Even trail mixes can come in other formats. Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers Foods’ Dave’s Killer Bread brand rolled out bites made with organic nuts, seeds and grains.

Since the beginning of the year, the leaders at some of the nation’s largest snack companies have publicly commented on the potential impact of popular GLP-1 drugs.

For the most part, the response has been muted, although executives acknowledge they’re monitoring the usage closely. Michele Buck, president and chief executive officer of The Hershey Co., told analysts in a recent conference call that AOMs are having a “mild impact” on the candy and snack food company.

Likewise, Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands, and Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelez International Inc., Chicago, are following the trend closely, but they see either a slow adoption rate of GLP-1 drugs or don’t perceive them as being as disruptive as others have predicted.

“What we see is 10 years down the road it would have an effect on our volume of 1% to 1.5%,” Van de Put told Keith Nunes, editor of Food Business News. “It’s very small.”

However, these medications may affect the type of snacks that these consumers buy.

“They are going to eat differently,” Connolly suggested. “Purposely, they are going to be obsessed with getting protein. The majority of weight loss is muscle mass. So, protein-centric solutions will be mission-critical.”

He added portion control may be a decisive factor in purchasing decisions.

“If you are on a GLP-1 and the portion is too large, you will feel queasy, and you don’t want to feel that way,” Connolly said.

Julie Johnson, president of HealthFocus International, echoed the need for smaller portions to accommodate the changes in appetite and the requests for nutrient-dense snacks.

“In response to the needs of consumer-changing tastes, beyond smaller portions and nutrient density, we may see more lower-calorie, low-carb and sugar-free options emerge,” she observed. “GLP-1 RA users are often more conscious of overeating, consuming excess calories and many may be looking to maintain steady glucose levels.”

Moreover, she added, GLP-1-friendly labeling is appearing on packaging along with messaging that caters to weight management and promotes healthier eating habits.

Nick Fereday, executive director, food and consumer trends at Rabobank, pointed out that he saw an overall lack of discussion addressing AOMs and ultra-processed foods during this year’s Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, where the top CEOs of major food companies make annual presentations to the group.

“It was quite startling how little AOMs are being addressed by the large companies or small ones, on whether they want to talk about it or market to it,” he recalled. “Because there is no national database for compound pharmacies producing AOMs, we cannot be certain how large the market is right now. It’s going to get more widespread.”

He added that 2025 could be a “potentially transformational year for food,” especially if the industry underestimates these potential trends as GLP-1 prices get lower and become more widely available to consumers.

Singleton, however, perceives it as an opportunity as GLP-1 users focus on protein and mindful snacking.

“We are seeing solid evidence that these drugs must be augmented with increased protein to build more muscle mass to keep healthy,” he said. “We think we have a great message for pork rinds and other protein-rich snacks, and we need to educate consumers about new uses and eating occasions.”

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Salty Snacks, click here.



