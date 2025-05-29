With many baked goods, one of the most sensitive variables is the yeast itself. Natural leavening, liquid ferment or a liquid sour are notoriously fickle and react to changes in temperature, water and time. However, these ingredients contribute to the flavor, texture and even shelf life of the finished product.

“Maintaining consistent fermentation can be difficult because it involves the control and management of a living process,” explained Mitch Lund, chemical engineer and business development director, HaF Equipment. “Time, temperature and activity all impact traditional fermentation, which can vary due to ingredient fluctuations, ambient conditions and even which operator is working that day. Variability impacts dough development, which impacts the final product. Controlling these variables is one of the biggest challenges, along with space constraints, and also require dedicated production team members to manage appropriately.”

As bakers move away from the variability of a more manual sponge-and-dough process, automated fermentation systems offer some answers to maintaining bakery products’ quality while taking advantage of the consistency and control of automation.

“It’s consistency and control that drives many toward liquid fermentation versus managing a sponge-and-dough system,” said Aaron Irvin, director of sales, Shick Esteve, a technology brand of Coperion. “The ability of these liquid systems to be designed for precise control over the temperature, quality and ferment while providing extended storage and reduced waste solves many of the challenges that were common with managing a traditional sponge, not to mention the daily labor reduction in operating a sponge-and-dough process.”

Automation allows bakers to incorporate these ingredients into their process in a way that allows them to maintain their quality, improve consistency and reduce operator error.

“The biggest challenge industrial bakeries face today is applying a time-consuming and complex control process, such as natural leavening on a large-scale production while still obtaining products of superior quality,” said Alex Gaudenzi, brand and content manager, Agriflex.

Liquid fermentation systems comprise a pre-hydration process, fermentation tanks and then a system to pump the liquid ferment into the final mixer. The pre-hydration system instantly produces a liquid dough by combining flour and water, typically through a turbine. That is delivered to a tank to ferment over time.

“Liquid fermentation systems, such as liquid sponge, streamline ingredient handling by allowing bakers to mix and ferment ingredients in a liquid medium, which can be easily pumped, chilled, stored and dosed into dough batches,” explained David Rodrigues, food systems market manager, Zeppelin Systems USA. “This process reduces labor and space requirements, improves fermentation control and provides consistent quality across batches.”

Fermentation tanks can be equipped with not only temperature control but also agitation systems so that the environment is designed for the liquid ferment.

“PLCs can monitor fermentation parameters such as temperature, pH and fermentation time,” said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Solutions. “PLC software can also track production schedules, ingredient tracking and batch consistency, allowing for precise control and repeatability.”

Liquid fermentation can provide a natural leavening agent to the dough, but it is not always sourdough. A sourdough starter delivers the flavor intensity consumers expect from artisan sourdough products. Sourdough and other types of starters can be incorporated into a liquid fermentation process.

“Liquid fermentation systems allow bakers to use their own sourdough cultures, ensuring that unique flavor profile while also automating the process for improved consistency,” Lund said.

He recommended small to mid-sized artisan bakeries use compact liquid fermentation tanks to automate their sourdough, poolish or sponge preparation to ensure consistent fermentation times and hydration.

Sourdough starters, a guarded ingredient of any artisan baker, are also a testy ingredient that requires careful handling. Murphy pointed out the benefits automation can bring to that process as well.

“PLC systems allow for precisely managed and longer fermentation periods and can help ensure that the traditional sourdough starter is refreshed regularly and integrated into the dough at the appropriate stage to maintain the desired flavor and texture characteristics,” he said.

This level of control delivers consistency that can be lacking in a manual process. Irvin pointed out that while artisan bakers can shy away from automation because of a fear of loss of control, it can provide them with more control than ever. They can gain more process stability with their authentic sourdough cultures with Coperion’s PreFermenter and Sourdough Fermentation Systems than their hands-on process.

“They can typically get better hydration, gluten development and fermentation control with full automation,” Irvin said.

In addition to providing control and consistency over a volatile ingredient, liquid fermentation systems also are more hygienic. Pieter Van Hoecke, business development manager, North America sales, Spiromatic, pointed out that traditional sponge-and-dough systems are an open process, consisting of a sponge mixer, troughs and the final mixer. Once mixed, the sponge dough is stored in troughs in a fermentation room, taking up a lot of space and exposing the dough to employees and the bakery environment. An automated liquid fermentation system is entirely closed and takes up less space.

“The pre-hydration system produces the liquid dough that, in case of a liquid sponge application, ferments for 90 to 120 minutes in the fermentation tank before being sent through a heat exchanger to a holding tank and pumped into the final mixer like any other ingredient,” he said. “It’s a completely closed system and more compact, and the baker can fully control time and temperature for consistency.”

When designing a system, he said the number and size of fermentation tanks will be determined by the capacity needed by production.

Automating ingredient handling offers bakers a wealth of control over their ingredients. They can test and track quality and control variables like temperature, humidity and even pH in the case of liquid ferment and sourdoughs. All of this helps produce a more consistent baked good. How exactly bakers will automate, however, will come down to the specific needs of their products and operations.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Ingredient Handling, click here.