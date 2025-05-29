Bakers now have a number of ways to ensure changeovers on bun and roll lines are easier than ever. But it is still challenging to switch from one product to another as bakers want to keep lines moving constantly.

“Automated recipes and toolless equipment help streamline changeovers, which are essential to keep lines running efficiently amid growing product variety,” said Bruce Campbell, vice president of dough technologies, AMF Bakery Systems. “A well-defined pan strategy is essential, especially on combo lines that run both bread and buns. Automated servo systems that allow for quick, recipe-driven adjustments to sheeting, rounding and moulding components ensure flexibility without sacrificing consistency.”

Careful planning is the key to smooth transitions on bun and roll lines that can be done quickly.

“Many settings can be adjusted automatically but changes for piston sizes, spreader belt pitch or moulding boards still require some manual intervention,” said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales for Gemini Bakery Solutions. “Having these change parts readily available or in duplicates can reduce the time needed. Well-trained staff who understand the necessary line settings as they change over is also important.”

Minimizing changeovers is the ideal, said Joakim Nordell, global category sales manager, bread and bun, Middleby Bakery, but if that’s not possible, then good scheduling helps.

“Group the products from high to low volume and run time, group products with similar scaling weight and bake time, determine if small-volume products must be produced every day, and if some products could be outsourced or produced on another line,” he said.

Changeovers are a little easier for frozen producers because they can group items for longer runs, reducing changeover times and needs, said Jim Fontaine, bakery director/field service manager, Reiser.

“For the fresh baker, they need to adjust their production schedule so that stoppages fit well within the day as they balance production, proof and oven time,” he added. “Usually start with fast items moving to your longer proof and oven time items.”

Royal Kaak’s divider/rounder is designed in a way that replacing the interchangeable drum and rounder parts can be made quickly.

“The rest of the line is designed to a certain width to be able to handle a large variation of products without changing parts,” said Johan Laros, managing director, Royal Kaak North America Inc. “The line solution with the transfer rolls can be adjusted automatically based on the running receipt.”

Some bakers have moved to larger pans to increase throughput, although making such a switch on existing lines can be tricky.

“Larger pans can increase throughput and reduce pan handling, but they also require careful coordination across the line,” Campbell said. “Their weight and size can place added strain on conveyors and indexing equipment, and uniform baking becomes more challenging across the wider surface.”

Bigger pans usually mean bakers need a wider line to fill them.

“If the line does not have the capacity to go wider, then increased strokes to fill the pans at the panner can be the bottleneck,” said John Giacoio, Rheon USA. “It is better to design the line for the larger pans at the beginning of the process.”

Larger pans improve efficiency in many ways, said Scott Bieker, president, Pan Glo and executive vice president sales, North America, Bundy Baking Solutions.

“Having more moulds on a pan naturally increases throughput,” he said. “In addition, gaps between pans on the bakery line are lost productivity. Having fewer pans and therefore fewer pan gaps will decrease underutilized conveyor space.”

It’s difficult to upgrade to supersized pans on existing lines that weren’t designed to handle them from the beginning, Nordell said.

“A six-pocket line could see some higher output by using bigger pans,” he explained. “The real increase would be to go from six to eight pockets, but then almost all equipment must be changed, which is not practical.”

Conveyors that are not sized or configured for larger pans can cause issues because magnets may not be able to properly hold pans and center guides because they’re not aligning properly, Bieker said. If magnets cannot properly hold the pans, they could slide off the conveyors.

“Similarly, if the conveyor center guides do not line up properly, the guides can scratch the bottom of the pan, causing metal flakes,” he said. “Center guides on existing conveyor systems were typically positioned for a specific pan when originally installed. When larger pans are introduced to an existing system, care must be taken to ensure there is adequate spacing between the pan moulds for the center guide to not bind as it travels around the curves of a spiral conveyor.”

Bakers have many opportunities to fulfill the high demand for buns and rolls whether they’re traditional, premium or BFY. Careful planning and understanding the best equipment for the job will help manufacturers find the best way to produce them.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Buns & Rolls Processing, click here.