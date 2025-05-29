Sliced bread producers can follow several paths to drive efficiency in their packaging departments.

“Bakeries should choose equipment with a compact footprint, high flexibility, reduced changeover time and proven reliability,” said Bernardo Zermeno, marketing director, Rexfab.

Formost Fuji has two automatic bag changing systems that go from one bag to another in about 5 to 7 seconds.

“You clutch out the slicer, run the last loaf through, rotate the bag table and start up again,” noted Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji.

To best handle a wide variety of breads and buns, he added, bakeries can rely on one high-speed bagging system for conventional loaves. A second versatile combination bagger could handle products such as buns, croissants, brioche and round or oval loaves.

“Especially for smaller bakeries that have to produce everything under the sun and don’t have long runs, the combination baggers are perfect for that situation,” Gunnell said.

Simon Roy-Croteau, product team leader, AMF PackTech, a part of AMF Bakery Systems, mentioned that transitioning between different bread types takes time to adjust guides, blades, bag sizes and more.

“For example, panned loaves might require more rigid packaging, while artisan loaves may need flexible, custom-sized bags or trays,” he said.

Digital monitoring of a system’s performance could boost overall operating efficiency, noted Josh Hughes, inside sales manager, Burford Corp., a Middleby Bakery brand.

“The Burford Connect system for twist tyers provides preventive maintenance feedback, helping to avoid the run-to-fail cycle,” he said. “Early detection and resolution of potential issues can prevent unscheduled downtime and safeguard against revenue loss.”

He added that preventing maintenance calls or avoiding an hour of downtime translates into considerable savings.

“These digital systems provide real-time data and predictive maintenance insights, enabling proactive management of equipment, and thereby minimizing unforeseen issues,” Hughes said.

In recent years, some companies have eliminated the tradition of double bagging or overwrapping a loaf of super premium sliced bread.

Such packaging provides a premium appearance on the shelf, but US bakeries typically tend to rely more on formulation to extend shelf life while eliminating an extra step out of the packaging process.

Getting rid of double packaging also cuts down on packaging materials, which reduces costs and contributes to sustainability goals, noted Veronica Ataya, director, marketing and innovation, St. Johns Packaging.

Additionally, she said, some states have passed legislation to roll out extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs that hold companies accountable for the end-of-life management of their packaging.

In Oregon, starting in July, commercial bakeries and other consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses will pay fees on the amount and types of packaging they use to sell goods in the state. Other states like Colorado, California and Maine also have passed similar legislation that will take effect in the near future.

“With EPR, these companies will have to pay for every kilogram or pound of film they put into the market,” Ataya said. “If they can find areas where they can save plastic, they save on costs, on plastic for the environment and on the money they will pay to EPR.”

She said CPG companies pay millions of dollars annually in Canada where there have been EPR laws for years. Bakeries have several ways to minimize the potential impact of these laws.

“One option is to reduce the thickness of the bag, but maintain the integrity of the bag,” Ataya said. “Anything that companies can do to make the bags thinner while still performing, that’s critical to EPR.”

Bakeries can receive EPR credits or reduced fees for recycled materials in some instances. She said St. Johns Packaging relies on multilayer extrusion technology along with different resins and blends to make bags thinner and more recyclable without affecting the shelf life or the packaging process.

“It’s a combination of film reduction while maintaining the properties of the bag so the consumer doesn’t feel the impact of that reduction and the bagging equipment isn’t affected by the bag,” Ataya explained.

Meanwhile, Kwik Lok offers sustainable closure alternatives that use recycled or recyclable materials. Its Enviro-Lok polypropylene bag closure is designed to keep products safe and fresh while delivering on a better potential for recycling.

Moreover, the Fibre-Lok bag closure is made from 100% natural cellulose fibers from post-consumer waste.

This article is an excerpt from the May 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Sliced Bread Packaging, click here.